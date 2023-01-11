ABC News names two new executive producers, including Latino producer

ABC News recently announced that it had appointed two new executive producers. Eric Ortega has been named executive producer of "ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis", and Laura Mayer has been named executive producer of podcast programming at ABC Audio. Ortega will also oversee ABC News Live’s evening programming.

He has previously worked as a senior producer at Vice News and was involved in the relaunch of Vice News Tonight, He created the shows "Breaking the Vote" and "Field Notes", and was a showrunner on both.

Ortega won two Emmys in 2021; one for Outstanding Breaking News for his coverage of the George Floyd protests, and another for Outstanding Newscast.

Before this, he worked at NBC/MSNBC for seven years. He came in as a NBCUniversal Page and worked his way up to becoming a line producer. During his time there, he helped launch the shows, “UP with David Gura,” “Ronan Farrow Daily,” and “Meet the Press Daily.”

Ortega worked in politics before he went into news. He worked in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He was also deputy press secretary at the 2012 Democratic National Conventions and a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy fellow.

In his new role, he will report to Seni Tienabeso, the executive director of ABC News Live.

Ortega earned a Bachelor of Art in Political Science and BFA in Performing Arts from Rutgers University.

Before coming to ABC, Mayer was a founding producer on several podcasts including “Happier with Gretchen Rubin,” “The Dream,” “The Just Enough Family,” and “Revisionist History” from Malcolm Gladwell. She was also the first employee at Panoply, Slate’s podcast network.

She co-founded Three Uncanny Four Productions with Sony Music in 2019 and served as COO. Right out of college, she worked at WNYC, New York Public Radio.

In her new role, Mayer will report to Liz Alesse, the vice president of ABC Audio.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Northwestern University.