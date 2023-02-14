LIVE STREAMING
Mary Kay event on young women in STEAM.
Students from the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School attend a themed summit exploring how to be a woman in STEAM. Photo: Mary Kay Inc.

Mary Kay supports the next generation of women leaders in STEAM at the Youth Summit

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was celebrated on Saturday.

Manuel Herrera
February 14, 2023

The beauty company, which has taken up global advocacy for women's empowerment and education, hosted the Dallas Independent School District's Young Women's Preparatory Network (YWPN)/Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School, where a group of 25 young women took part in an inspiring educational journey to celebrate this special day declared by the United Nations (UN).

Dr. Lucy Gildea, chief innovation officer of Product and Science at Mary Kay, stated:

Mary Kay is committed to empowering and inspiring the next generation of women to pursue their passions—because the future is STEAM.

About the educational day

Following a visit to the Mary Kay Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center in Lewisville, Texas, where they toured the state-of-the-art facility and learned about various aspects of STEAM-related manufacturing processes at a global and complex beauty company, students were able to access a special educational session with a panel of experts in areas such as innovation at the source, product formulation, information technology, product research, strategy and portfolio planning, and process development.

The young students also participated in a mentoring luncheon, where they had the opportunity to discuss different career development options for women in STEAM, their personal and professional aspirations, and the most effective way we can stimulate, prepare, and motivate young women who want to continue in STEAM careers.

“Women are underrepresented in the STEAM workforce, but we can narrow that gap by providing critical early learning opportunities and exposure for young women to seek out and explore STEAM careers of interest,” added Gildea.

About YWPN

Recognized for creating the first public-private partnership with the Dallas Independent School District and for bringing to life the Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School in 2004, YWPN is a nonprofit organization that partners with public school districts throughout Texas to operate the largest network of all-female public colleges in the United States.

YWPN schools are located in inner-city neighborhoods and have proven records of academic achievement, high school graduation, and college acceptance rates.

“EWe are thrilled to have our young women participate in a day filled with meaningful connections to women in STEAM, and are grateful to Mary Kay for this opportunity. These future leaders are bright, talented young women. To have exposure to other successful women in STEAM fields and see the impact they can make provides them that extra motivation to reach farther, achieve more, and hopefully, one day, change the world through STEAM,” pointed out Lynn McBee, chief executive officer of YWPN.

