LIVE STREAMING
Man kissing pregnant woman on the belly.
Care for women before, during and after pregnancy is back in focus as mortality rises. Photo: Pixabay.

U.S. maternal mortality rate hits high not seen in more than 50 years

A CDC study, based on 2021 data from the National Vital Statistics System, found that more than 1,000 women died during childbirth in the calendar year.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Young girl donating groceries.

Givinga Doubles the Donation

March 17th, 2023
Article
Tractor working the field.

T-Mobile backs small cities

March 17th, 2023
Article
Barber giving customer a hair cut.

New USHCC grants

March 17th, 2023
Article
Dwyane Wade posing with Gucci suit.

The Forward Accelerator

March 17th, 2023
Article
LEAD meeting at the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

Community relations first

March 16th, 2023
Article
Nurse taking care of a new born baby.

Honoring Nurses Worldwide

March 16th, 2023
Article
Board meeting with female majority.

$1M lost in a lifetime

March 16th, 2023
Article
Man holding a sign with the word innovation written.

Goldman Sachs presses D.C.

March 16th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 17, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

According to a new report on U.S. maternal mortality recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), showed an upward trend of women dying during childbirth over the last few years.

“This report updates a previous one that showed maternal mortality rates for 2018–2020. In 2021, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the United States compared with 861 in 2020, 754 in 2019, and 658 in 2018. The maternal mortality rate for 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with a rate of 23.8 in 2020 and 20.1 in 2019,” highlighted the CDC.

Key findings 

The figures for maternal mortality, which is clinically defined as the death of a woman during the gestation period or 42 days after the termination of pregnancy, were shared by the National Vital Statistics System of the United States.

Maternal mortality rates, by race and Hispanic origin: United States, 2018–2021. Chart: CDC.
Maternal mortality rates, by race and Hispanic origin: United States, 2018–2021. Chart: CDC.

Among the most relevant data, the following stand out:

  • There were more than twice as many deaths among Black women as among white women, with a rate close to 70 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is 2.6 times the rate for white women of 26.6 per 100,000.
  • The increases from 2020 to 2021 for groups of Hispanic origin were also significant, going from 18.2 to 28 deaths per 100,000 live births.
  • The mortality rate in women over 40 years of age in 2021 (138.5 per 100,000) was almost seven times higher than that of women under 25 years of age (20.4), and the increase in this percentage between 2020 and 2021 also was considerably higher in that first segment of the population (from 107.9 to 138.5 per 100,000).

“Consistent with previous reports, the number of maternal deaths does not include all deaths occurring to pregnant or recently pregnant women, but only deaths with the underlying cause of death assigned to International Statistical Classification of Diseases,” underlined the CDC.

Maternal mortality rates, by age group: United States, 2018–2021. Chart: CDC.
Maternal mortality rates by age group in the United States between 2018 and 2021. Chart: CDC.

It is also important to note that maternal mortality rates fluctuate from year to year due to a relatively small number of events and possibly due to problems reporting maternal deaths on death certificates.

Among the probable causes of the rise, some experts told CNN that the pandemic played a major role.

Officials in the Biden Administration said that they would continue to fight to increase access to health care for women who are pregnant and giving birth, in hopes of stopping the rising trend of maternal mortality.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link