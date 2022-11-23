Intuit and Suh Family Foundation launch national youth financial education program

The global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, in partnership with the foundation co-created by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, recently announced their plan to offer financial technology education in the Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland districts.

Following a successful pilot project conducted in Portland public schools, in collaboration with Self Enhancement Inc., where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation provided workshops and staff training to provide personal finance education to students, the technology firm will equip teachers with a planned curriculum and skill-building resources, giving students across the country a stronger financial footing.

David Zasada, VP Corporate Responsibility at Intuit, noted:

Intuit believes every student should have the opportunity to prosper, regardless of zip code. Our partnership with the Suh Family Foundation helps us scale our personal finance programming across Intuit’s Prosperity Hub School Districts.

Fundamental education

According to data provided by this alliance, which associates greater financial well-being with appropriate education, 28% of adults say they have never participated in a financial education program.

To provide youth with these essential tools for their futures, Intuit combines its expertise in essential personal finance topics, including taxes, savings, and budgeting, with the Suh Family Foundation's track record in wealth building, credit management, and investing.

“We aim to instill confidence for teachers who are tasked with teaching core finance topics, and help build confidence for students as they take this financial education into the real world upon graduation,” added Zasada.

ONLY ON #CBSMornings: NFL star @NdamukongSuh shares why he's partnering with @Intuit to bring financial education workshops to high schools in four U.S. cities.



He calls financial literacy "something people can never take away from you." pic.twitter.com/el9H2auoRI — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 22, 2022

About the program

Initially, Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation will provide a series of hands-on workshops, and offer resources and ongoing support to select schools within the Intuit Prosperity Hub School District Program, including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Los Angeles Unified School District from Inglewood and the Compton Unified School District, in the Los Angeles area; Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), in the San Francisco Bay Area; and the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) in Dallas, Texas.

For teachers living outside of school districts where live workshops will be available, Intuit has made its financial literacy curriculum available to the public at no cost by clicking here.

About Suh Family Foundation

This foundation provides individuals and communities with resources in 3 pillars that were clearly critical to Suh's own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment.

“Financial literacy education is a pillar of the Suh Family Foundation, as a strong understanding of finances is key to personal success. We are thrilled to partner with Intuit, a company that shares our dedication to powering individual growth and prosperity throughout an individual’s life, and that starts with a foundation in topics like investing, wealth building and credit management at a young age,” said Ndamukong and Katya Suh, co-founders of the Suh Family Foundation.