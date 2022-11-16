New $2.7 billion terminal opens at Newark Liberty International Airport

On Nov. 15, Governor Phil Murphy, Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, and Executive Director Rick Cotton were among those celebrating at the unveiling of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. The 1 million square feet terminal replaces the old Terminal A, which opened in 1973. The new terminal is the largest design-build project in New Jersey’s history and has been in the works since 2018.

“Today’s unveiling of Terminal A marks the culmination of the largest infrastructure project I have had the honor of overseeing during my administration, as well as the realization of our vision for a state founded upon sound infrastructure and fueled by economic opportunity. From uniquely New Jersey concessions to innovative public art installations and world-class facilities, Terminal A is revolutionizing travel in a state that has always been – and always will be – a model for the rest of the nation to follow,” said Governor Murphy.

He added, “Just as importantly, while Terminal A’s transformation solidifies Newark Liberty’s status as a regional and international transportation hub, it will also spur billions of dollars in economic activity and generate the good-paying jobs upon which our communities depend.”

The terminal cost $2.7 billion and features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, such as touchless security and boarding and 60 dining and retail options. Art from 29 local artists are showcased in the terminal as part of the public art program. It is also equipped with 33 gates and a common-use check-in area, baggage claims area, and security that are expected to handle 13.6 million passengers a year.

The terminal will also feature family-friendly amenities, such as children’s play areas with themes of music, sports, science, and arts inspired by great New Jersey natives like Bruce Springsteen.

“The new Terminal A at Newark is a shining example of the Port Authority’s commitment to build inspiring and appealing world-class transportation facilities for the region,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

The $3.3 billion Newark Liberty redevelopment program includes the new terminal, $175 million for south airfield paving, and $400 million for an integrated public parking garage with new car rental facilities.

It is expected that the new terminal will generate over $4.6 billion in regional economic activity, create over 2,500 jobs, and produce over $1.9 billion in wages.

The Terminal A program has awarded 94 sub-contracts to minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) that totaled over $686 million and 92 sub-contracts to New Jersey firms that totaled $213 million.

It is unclear if the terminal will be up and running for holiday season travel.