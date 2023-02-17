Professional technical education among high school entrepreneurs is promoted

Learn4Life, a nonprofit public school network that provides students with personalized learning, career training, and life skills, featured the story of Héctor, a 19-year-old high school student who realized it was possible to improve protection from sharp tools, thorny brush, biting insects, and heat that plague people who work in landscaping, a business in which he and his father are involved.

Thanks to the support of business administration teachers in the Learn4Life High School Career Technical Education (CTE) program, Héctor was able to transform his idea into a business plan, thus developing his product the 'Arbolero' (a combination of the words tree and the bolero-type vest), a technical vest to protect workers.

Krisha Moeller, CTE specialist/teacher at Learn4Life, stated:

If more high schools taught business management, we might be able to improve the success rate of small businesses.

Support for Business Advancement

Héctor is currently learning how to create a business marketing plan and getting to understand the finances involved in starting a business.

Thanks to Learn4Life training programs, students like Héctor can learn how to manage money, including basic bookkeeping, budgeting, interest and debt costs.

Additionally, in the advanced course, students develop project management, leadership, and practical skills by presenting their business concept and plan to a focus group of their classmates.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, but unfortunately one in five will fail in the first year, and almost half will go under within five years1. So why not start teaching the basics of business management in high school to our potential entrepreneurs?” added Moeller.

Hector, who obtained the Google Analytics Individual Qualification (GAIQ) certification, which demonstrates his knowledge of advanced concepts within the platform, will be able to graduate this year thanks to personalized learning and flexible hours offered by public high schools that are part of the Learn4Life network.

Better future

According to data shared by the Education Network, more than half of small business owners are not college graduates, so future entrepreneurs need to learn how to run a business somewhere.

“Hector and fellow business management students are getting an introduction to economics with a focus on credit, consumerism, budgeting and financial institutions. Skills that benefit all students,” noted Moeller, who says the introduction of Career Technical Education (CTE) business classes in high school is a great start, especially for minorities.

The CTE specialist/teacher also pointed out: “Hector is planning to go to college, but that isn’t the choice for everyone. Enrolling in CTE classes can put students on a path to a high paying and rewarding career whether or not college is in their plans. And we see that students enrolled in CTE pathways are more engaged and perform better in all their classes.”

February is National CTE Month to raise awareness about the role it plays in preparing students for college and career success.

