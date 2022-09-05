Unilever donates $13 million to serve food banks in the U.S.

Due to the recent announcement by food banks across the United States stating they are currently struggling to stock their shelves, affected by increased demand, supply chain issues, declining donations, and the current economic outlook, Unilever U.S. pledged a sizable donation of more than $13 million in products.

“Our partners from Feeding America shared the growing pressure food banks are under right now, and we have a responsibility to the communities we serve to help meet some of the need for personal care, home care and food pantry items,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, President of Unilever U.S. and CEO of Unilever Personal Care North America.

More Than Food

In addition to the donation of food products, Unilever also offers communities in need cleaning products for the home and personal care, implements that are in great demand in food banks since they are not covered by the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Unilever has donated more than $50 million worth of everyday products and services, providing much needed relief to those in need. We will continue working with our partners, using the scale of our business to improve people’s access to nutrition, hygiene and wellbeing,” added Eggleston Bracey.

Looking for a Fairer World

In the midst of its commitment to building a more just and socially inclusive world, Unilever regularly makes these types of donations to Feeding America with the clear goal of creating a lasting positive impact on the planet and society.

“Just as we are seeing pandemic relief efforts wind down, record increases in food and high gas prices are bringing more people to food banks and food pantries for help. We are grateful to partners like Unilever that are stepping up their donations of food, personal hygiene and home care products to support our efforts to expand equitable access to the communities that need it most,” highlighted Erika Thiem, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America.

Unilever Feeding America and Kids in Need partners are helping to split produce between food banks and schools in local communities in New England, New York, Texas, Arkansas, California and more.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading providers of beauty and personal care, home care and food and beverage products, with sales in more than 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. They have 148,000 employees and generated sales of 52.4 billion euros in 2021.

It has over 400 brands found in homes around the world, including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.