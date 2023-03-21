Registration open for National Small Business Week 2023

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and SBA resource partner, recently launched the two-day online event taking place May 2-3, 2023.

Christina Hale, SBA associate administrator for Communications and Public Liaison, stated:

Providing support to small businesses through education, networking, and mentorship is what SBA and SCORE do best. This annual event has become a cornerstone of National Small Business Week, attended by thousands of entrepreneurs across the country.

About the Summit

“In this rapidly evolving climate for small business owners, SCORE is proud to partner with the SBA on the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

This year's NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops hosted by event co-sponsors, access to federal resources, and networking.

“This summit offers incredibly valuable information, tools, and resources to American small business owners at no cost and in an accessible virtual environment. We look forward to connecting with thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting them on their journeys to success,” added Weston.

Attendance is free, but registration is required by clicking here.

Administrator Guzmán announces the 2023 State Small Business People of the Year

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” pointed out Guzmán.

Between Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, during the National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., winners will be recognized.

One of the state/territory picks will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person.

“These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs,” added Guzmán.

To meet the Small National Entrepreneurs of the Year 2023, click here.