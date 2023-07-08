Luke Bryan and Bayer unite in support of Feeding America and rural communities

Bayer, one of the largest life sciences companies in the country, recently announced that it will renew its multi-year partnership with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, not only as a sponsor of his “Farm Tour 2023,” but especially for support the annual “Here's to the Farmer” campaign, which is held to benefit Feeding America.

They are joined for the second consecutive year by Kroger, a company that serves more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of advertising names, with the aim of supporting access to health and proper nutrition honoring American farmers.

Kroger will help make Bayer health products more affordable for customers by offering shoppers in-store savings on the brand’s products and hosting the second annual “Farm Tour Sweepstakes.”

Beth Roden, senior vice president and head of U.S. Communications for Bayer, stated in a press release:

The work of America’s farmers cannot be understated because they keep the world well, providing the essential, nutritious foods communities need to stay healthy.

Alliance For Farmers

The campaign, which brings together Bayer's vision of “Health for All, Hunger for None” and Kroger's mission to create communities free from hunger and waste through “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Impact Plan,” allows the two companies to provide customers with fresh, nutritious and affordable food, as well as with access to reliable and expert medical care.

Bayer, Luke Bryan and Kroger are calling on fans to share the hashtag “#HerestotheFarmer” on their social media channels through Nov. 30, 2023, a campaign that will help Bayer provide 1 million meals to people living in hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks.

“It’s what makes #HerestotheFarmer and our years-long partnership with Luke, and now collaboration with Kroger, so special. Through the campaign and in line with Bayer’s vision of Health for All and Hunger for None, we’re proud to give thanks to farmers, give back to rural communities across the country and remind us all to take care,” added Roden.

Farm Tour

The Farm Tour Sweepstakes gives fans the chance to win a VIP Luke Bryan Grand Prix experience that includes two VIP tickets to a select Luke Bryan 2024 Farm Tour concert, a 3-day/2-night hotel stay, back and forth flights, and more.

Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer, launched Farm Tour in 2009 to highlight and honor the contribution farmers make to improve lives.

The Georgia native will set up stages in local farmers' fields in five states from Sep. 14, 2023, with tickets on sale now at LukeBryan.com.

“Growing up on a farm, I saw first-hand just how much dedication, effort and care they put into every single day. It’s why I’m honored to again join my friends at Bayer, give back and celebrate our farmers for everything they do to help people feel well and keep our communities strong,” highlighted Bryan.

Dates and locations for the tour include:

9/14 Shelbyville, KY – Mulberry Orchard

9/15 Millersport, OH – Miller Family Farm

9/21 Colfax, IA – Schnell Family Farms

9/22 Brooklyn, WI – Klondike Farms

9/23 Eyota, MN – Gar-Lin Dairy LLC

Resources for Farmers

Since the association's inception, 6 million meals have been donated and more than $180,000 has supported Feeding America's partner food banks and local farmers in each of the resort towns.

“Providing customers with fresh, affordable food and access to expert, credible and convenient healthcare is fundamental to Kroger’s promise to be Fresh for Everyone. We believe in food as medicine and rely on local farmers across America to grow high-quality crops that provide essential nutrition to the more than 11 million customers we serve every day. Joining forces with Bayer and Luke Bryan to show our appreciation to farmers during the #HerestotheFarmer tour again this year is an honor,” noted Kate Meyer, vice president of Health & Beauty Care Merchandising for Kroger.

About Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million.

Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards.

He has also been named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.