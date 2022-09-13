SBA opens nominations for National Small Business Week 2023 in Western PA

The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced the start of the nomination period for the new “Small Business Owner of the Year,” and invites the community of this state to nominate their favorite candidates.

“Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you,” said SBA through a statement.

How To Nominate Your Candidate?

To download forms and learn about the criteria and guidelines for formally submitting a national nomination, visit the SBA's dedicated website.

For its part, the Western PA District Office's award categories, including the Small Business Person of the Year Award, can be found by clicking here.

Kelly Hunt, SBA Western Pennsylvania District Director, stated:

During the past year, I’ve met so many amazing small business owners that have used the SBA’s resources to pivot and thrive during the pandemic and beyond.

Awards

Awards that SBA gives out during the Small Business District and National Week celebrations include the following:

Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)

Small Business Exporter (National and District)

Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year (local award only)

“We’ve learned how much we value our small business owners and there’s no better way to thank an entrepreneur who is creating employment opportunities than with an SBA nomination,” added Hunt.

All nominations must be received electronically by the Western PA District Office by December 8, 2022 to the district box account no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For additional information, contact the district awards coordinator, Janet Heyl, at [email protected]

About the Western Pennsylvania Office

The U.S. Small Business Administration's Western Pennsylvania District Office serves 27 counties, from the Ohio border, north and south from Erie counties to Greene and east to Center County.