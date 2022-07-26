LIVE STREAMING
Medical appointment.
Working for wider access to better medical services. Photo: Pixabay.

Gilead Sciences contributes millionaire figure to promote equity in health

The biopharmaceutical company continues to promote the provision of medical services that everyone can access.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
A group of coworkers making the fist gesture.

A Booster for the EOC

August 2nd, 2022
Article
Photo Credit: Pexels

From classrooms to workforce

August 1st, 2022
Article
The Taco Bell Foundation has partnered more than 400 nonprofits to spark the next generation. Photo Courtesy of Taco Bell.

$100 million to inspire

August 1st, 2022
Article
The HBPA logo

Hispanic business support

July 29th, 2022
Article
The 8 inaugural AL DÍA Leaders in STEM. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

First AL DÍA Leaders in STEM

July 29th, 2022
Article
SBA's Administrator Isabel Guzmán.

Small Biz Fed Contracting

July 29th, 2022
Article
Graffiti with Batman's Joker next to a McDonald's location.

Batman's Latino Origin Story

July 29th, 2022
Article
A vaccination tent run by Esperanza. The staff are standing outside the tent for the photo.

Battling covid misinfo

July 28th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 26, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and advanced medicine for more than three decades, recently announced a significant $85 million contribution to the Gilead Foundation to further its vision of “creating a healthier world for all people.”

The donation, which is part of the endowment Gilead announced last year to recapitalize the Foundation, also aims to foster a culture of generosity while exploring innovative approaches to complex social problems.

“Our additional contribution to the Gilead Foundation demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting communities and advancing health equity,” said Andrew Dickinson, Chief Financial Officer at Gilead Sciences, and Director of the Gilead Foundation. 

Also, Dickinson highlighted:

We are proud to dedicate our philanthropic resources in this way because we believe a more just society is a healthier one.

Creating Possible Fund

One of the donation milestones highlighted by the Gilead Foundation is the Creating Possible Fund, which focuses on addressing systemic barriers to equitable education for diverse communities, thus seeking health prosperity through comprehensive and equitable access to educational and economic opportunities that enable a healthier life.

From the Foundation, they also offer support to charitable programs in the local communities where Gilead employees live and work. For example, near its San Mateo County headquarters, the Gilead Foundation recently provided the local school district with funding for STEM programs, as well as support for a mobile health and education program for farmworker communities.

“Gilead is a pioneer in corporate stewardship and investing in the local community. It has been an honor to collaborate with the Gilead Foundation on expanding opportunities for STEM learning at SMFCSD, San Mateo County's largest public school district. As we live in an area with one of the largest wealth gaps in the country, achieving educational equity for all of our community's children is our priority and we are thrilled that Gilead has chosen to invest their resources into this important initiative,” said Annie Tsai, Board President at San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation.

For its part, the Foundation also promotes donation activities by its employees through the matching donations program for employees, Giving Together.

“We have seen how generous our employees are – a recent matching donation program for employees in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine has raised more than $750,000 to date, in addition to the $3 million donated by the Gilead Foundation. Gilead’s employees work hard to bring new possibilities to millions of patients around the world, and they are equally committed to creating new possibilities for health prosperity for all people through the Gilead Foundation,” stated Jyoti Mehra, Executive Vice President-Human Resources at Gilead Sciences, and Director of the Gilead Foundation.

About Gilead Sciences

Operating in more than 35 countries, this Foster City, California-based biopharmaceutical company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

Gilead has promoted equity, particularly equity in health care, since the company brought its first therapies to market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
kyair.kamdon
July 26th, 2022 - 11:31 am
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
mills.naheim
July 26th, 2022 - 12:25 pm
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the i nfo on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link