280 Latino restaurants benefited with resources up to $10,000

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Educational Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, released the names of 280 Hispanic-owned restaurants that were recently awarded grants of between $5,000 and $10,000.

According to figures from USHCC, since 2017 the number of Hispanic-owned businesses has grown by 3%, now representing nearly 6% of all businesses. They also pointed out that the U.S. Hispanic population has a purchasing power of $1.9 billion, showing that this demographic is key to the country's economy.

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund proudly announced 280 Hispanic-Owned Restaurants who were awarded grants through our partnership with @Grubhub's Donate the Change Program!

For its part, this grant program was possible thanks to the support of Grubhub Community Fund, a non-profit created by the online food market leader. With the support of the platform's users, through the “Donate the Change” program, it provided the USHCC with nearly $2 million in capital support for these small businesses.

“In Hispanic households, great food and conversation are what bring people together. We’re so proud to be honoring 280 small businesses with grants that can really make an impact on the lives of the owners and their surrounding neighborhoods,” said Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of the USHCC.

Cavazos underlined:

The grantees come from diverse parts of the country and even more diverse backgrounds, which is emblematic of the 60+ million Hispanics found throughout the United States.

More Than 4,000 Requests

The 280 chosen restaurants, from U.S. 28 states, were selected from a list of 4,500 applicants.

The money from these grants will allow Hispanic restaurant owners, hit by the pandemic, to stabilize their finances and keep their business doors open.

“USHCC’s ability to reach so many small businesses, particularly the 280 independent restaurants that received grants last year through this program, makes it an invaluable partner for Grubhub,” said Dave Tovar, senior vice president of Communications and Government Relations at Grubhub.

Here you can see the complete list of benefited businesses.

About USHCC

The USHCC is the largest small business advocacy group in the United States, representing more than 260 local chambers and trade associations across the country.

It actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of five million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute more than $800 billion to the U.S. economy each year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace with over 32 million users. This platform elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an enhanced delivery experience. It has more than 320,000 restaurant partners in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.