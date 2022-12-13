BlueCross Foundation announces six health care education grants

The National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) - Memphis Chapter - recently announced that it has opened the application period for the BlueCross Power of We Scholarship, funded by the BlueCross BlueShield Foundation of Tennessee, which will run until Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Created in 2013, the scholarship program, which will award $10,000 to each recipient, aims to create a more inclusive healthcare workforce in Tennessee and seeks to address the historical lack of opportunity and health disparities faced by minority populations.

Ron Harris, vice president of corporate workforce diversity for BlueCross, said:

These scholarships are a much-needed resource for many bright and talented students in our state.

Who can apply?

Exclusive to Tennessee residents attending a Tennessean college or university, the invitation is for students from diverse communities with strong academic records and social service experience who intend to pursue careers in health care.

“We hope that by working together, we can improve inclusion in health care, helping more Tennesseans to seek regular care, establish trust and feel understood by their providers, which we believe will contribute to improved health outcomes in our communities,” stated Sheena Freeman, president of NAHSE – Memphis Chapter.

Apply and help is spread the word! Free scholarship money is available!!! pic.twitter.com/SktEbiZAlR — NAHSE-Memphis (@NAHSE_Memphis) December 11, 2019

Since the program was established, the BlueCross Foundation has awarded $405,000 in scholarships recognizing academic achievement, community service and leadership, helping more than a dozen promising students continue their studies in the fields of nursing, medical technology, pharmacy and more.

In 2020, the BlueCross Foundation doubled the number of awards given from 3 to 6 as part of the company's larger commitment to address systemic racism and injustice within Tennessee communities.

“The financial assistance will help them achieve their dreams while improving access to care and overall health for our neighbors across Tennessee,” added Harris.

For additional eligibility criteria and to apply, click here.