Aid actions for those affected after the passage of hurricanes Fiona and Ian

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 05, 2022

In addition to the aid and resources that the federal government has allocated to support the families affected by the strong climatic phenomena and to lead the cleaning and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas, several private companies have joined to provide support, either through money donations or essential items.

These are some of the companies that have announced contributions for the victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian:

Publix Super Markets Charities – Donated a total of $1 million to nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, to support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

Southeastern Grocers – Along with the SEG Gives Foundation, announced the extension of its community giving program to benefit the American Red Cross and plans for additional relief activations in areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

Wells Fargo – Allotted $1 million from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help four state organizations providing urgent relief in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Additionally, customer housing and employee support are available for those directly affected by the storm.

Humana Foundation – The philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. committed $1 million to relief and recovery efforts for people affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Humana has also taken steps to help communities in the path of each storm, including opening access to a crisis hotline with free counseling available.

The MolinaCares Accord – In collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Florida donated $300,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin Food Bank, and Latino Leadership following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida communities.

United Health Foundation – The philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum, has made $200,000 available to help residents of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild after Hurricane Fiona. It also allocated $1 million to assist recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

Comcast NBCUniversal – Together with the Universal Orlando Foundation, announced a $2 million donation to support relief and recovery efforts in Florida following the catastrophic flooding and devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

Emera – Together with United Ways and Nova Scotia Power, they launched the United Hurricane Relief Fund, fueled by an investment of $250,000. The fund will provide immediate relief funds to help community agencies support those most in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Elevance Health – As part of its commitment to communities across the U.S., Elevance Health and its philanthropic arm Elevance Health Foundation offered $2.7 million to support relief efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ian and others natural disasters.

These are just some of the private companies and non-profit foundations that are offering resources so that the families hardest hit by the hurricanes can recover as quickly as possible.

Added to these efforts are the more than $60 million announced by President Biden in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to help Puerto Rico be better prepared for future storms.

