Pottery Barn joins Surfrider Foundation for sustainability

This is an exclusive collaboration of the home furnishings brand with the environmental organization.

Jennifer Kellor, President of Pottery Barn Teen, said they joined forces "to create a coastal-inspired collection that celebrates the natural beauty of the ocean and makes an impact, using recycled and eco-friendly materials.”

About Surfrider Foundation

Created in 1984 by a group of surfers who came together to protect the beaches of Malibu, California, the foundation currently works to protect and preserve the planet's oceans, waves, and beaches for all people through a broad network of activists, which constitute one of the largest coastal protection groups in the world.

The Surfrider Foundation notes that the primary focus in its sustainability mission is to reduce plastic pollution, protect ocean ecosystems, and improve beach conditions.

"Pottery Barn Teen’s new Surfrider collaboration is a great manifestation of the beauty and inspiration provided by the ocean and an equally important reminder that we must all make an effort to protect the sea and resources we treasure. We are grateful for Pottery Barn Teen’s ongoing sustainability initiatives and commitment to supporting Surfrider’s ocean conservation efforts,” said Dr. Chad Nelsen, Surfrider Foundation’s CEO.

Alliance for Sustainability

With sustainability as a shared goal, Pottery Barn Teen and the Surfrider Foundation have created this new collection of textiles, rugs and décor using eco-friendly materials that are entirely sustainably sourced and are now available exclusively at Pottery Barn Teen.

Among the ecological materials and techniques used in the design of the collection, organic, recycled and sustainably sourced resources stand out, which can be found in the following products:

The bedding is 100% organic, certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and meets strict social and environmental standards.

The rug is made from recycled plastic, derived from old fishing nets to lessen ocean pollution, and reimagined in a bold blue and white pattern.

The wood décor, including the wall art, uses sustainably sourced sun-bleached wood, reducing environmental impact with responsibly harvested materials.

“When approaching collaborations, we look for partners that share our core values and are standouts in their field. The Surfrider Foundation is extremely well respected for its ocean preservation and sustainability efforts,” added Kellor.

To learn more about the collection and how to make a difference with the Surfrider Foundation, click here.