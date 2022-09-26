Baxter will give $3 million to organizations that promote racial justice

The Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc., recently announced the million dollar donation to new racial justice grants in 2022.

The funding, which is part of Baxter's ACT: Activating Change Today program, is a multi-dimensional, multi-year global initiative to advance racial justice in the workplace as well as in the communities and markets the company serves.

José E. Almeida, Baxter’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

As part of our Activating Change Today program, Baxter is partnering with organizations working in communities to advance racial justice.

Grant Allocation

The organization also allocated $1 million in resources to the NAACP, the nation's largest civil rights organization, which will use these funds to further develop the capacity of its more than 2,200 local units to drive community action against race-based discrimination and ensures the health and well-being of all people.

In addition, the funds will help NAACP align its local efforts to maximize the organization's national impact and the creation of a meaningful change for generations to come.

“We appreciate this support from the Baxter International Foundation to expand our operations. By investing in our local organizations, NAACP is poised to mobilize millions more action-oriented citizens and strengthen our role as America’s change agents,” said Antoine Holman, Vice President of corporate relations at NAACP.

YWCA will use the grant to increase the capacity of its services in the region and strengthen its online infrastructure. Additionally, it seeks to fund its community programming, including services for women and families to promote economic empowerment, safety, and well-being, as well as improving its efforts to measure impact over time.

“On the heels of the pandemic, we continue to see an incredible demand for our services across the Chicagoland area. This generous gift from the Baxter International Foundation builds our organizational resilience to provide services that advance health, economic, social and racial equity today and for years to come,” noted Nicole Robinson, chief executive officer of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

Ultimately, the remaining $1 million will go to a third organization whose programming challenges racial injustices and helps change the narrative about race in America through research, documentation and education.

“We are honored to help support organizations like YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and NAACP in their efforts to reach additional residents with programming and services that address local needs,” added Almeida.

Corporate Responsability

With this new round of funding, Baxter and the Baxter International Foundation have now committed more than $13.5 million in total over the past two years as part of their initiative, including $3.5 million for The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and its program to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Learn more about the company's commitment to fighting racial injustice on its website and in its Corporate Responsibility Report.

About The International Baxter Foundation

The Foundation helps advance Baxter's mission to save and sustain lives by partnering with organizations around the world to increase access to health care for the underserved, develop the next generation of innovators who will lead the way in advancing healthcare, and create a positive and lasting environment in communities worldwide.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909, in response to ongoing violence against Black people across the country, the NAACP is the nation's largest and preeminent civil rights organization. It has more than 2,200 units and branches across the country, along with more than 2 million activists. Its mission is to ensure equal political, educational, social, and economic rights to eliminate racial discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people.