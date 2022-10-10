Cross River Bank launches innovation program for economic inclusion

Taking advantage of the framework of the Propelify Innovation Festival that was recently held in Hoboken, New Jersey, the technological infrastructure provider, which offers integrated financial solutions, presented the "Cross River Commons" event, through which it seeks to empower various entrepreneurs from New Jersey and develop opportunities to reach a historic collaboration.

Participating chambers used this space to highlight their work in support of local small businesses, and tech entrepreneurs were able to connect with leading business advocates in diverse communities to find common ground and drive economic inclusion.

Phil Goldfeder, SVP of Global Public Affairs at Cross River, stated:

We have partnered with TechUnited and these Chambers for many years and the resources they provide to local businesses and the New Jersey community at-large are critical.

Chambers that participated in “Cross River Commons” include the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey Black Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

What does Cross River do?

Cross River is dedicated to empowering local small businesses and the organizations that support them and bridging the gap between small business and technology groups to drive future growth and collaboration throughout New Jersey communities.

In addition to financial education, Cross River has been a dedicated partner to the community and chambers with business training, veteran support, economic empowerment, grants, and more.

“Cross River Commons” is a space built to empower diverse #NJ entrepreneurs & various Chambers to further support local #smallbusinesses. Here, #tech entrepreneurs connect w/ leading advocates across diverse communities to propel #economicinclusion. MORE: https://t.co/aE4KxUQtOK pic.twitter.com/jb30P98KmV — Cross River (@crossriverbank) October 7, 2022

“Bringing everyone together for this year’s Propelify Innovation Festival was an obvious decision for Cross River, and provided a special and unique opportunity for the technology community to unite with the organizations on the front lines of financial inclusion and business development,” added Goldfeder.

Reactions

“We are honored to participate in Propelify, an event sponsored by our member and strategic partner, Cross River. Propelify provides a platform to showcase innovation through technology, ingenuity and futuristic thinking which leads to greater efficiencies, sustainability and societal transformation; that produces residual benefits for all,” said John E. Harmon, IOM, Founder, President and CEO of AACCNJ.

For his part, Carlos Medina, President/CEO of SHCCNJ, noted: “We appreciate Cross River inviting us to Propelify yesterday, to participate in one of the panels, promote our upcoming programs, events and resources for the community. The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey looks forward to strengthening our partnership and collaboration with Cross River.”

“It was an honor to partner with Cross River at this year's Propelify Innovation Festival in support of veteran entrepreneurs. We look forward to a continued relationship with Cross River and are proud of their efforts to support Diverse businesses across the state,” said Francisco Cortés, President and Co-Founder of New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce.