Eastern Bank Foundation awards community advocacy award

The largest small business association on Boston's North Shore, helping Latino entrepreneurs and business owners grow and strengthen their businesses, will receive the 2022 Community Advocacy Award for its recognized work with this population.

Frances Martínez, President, Founder and CEO of North Shore Latino Business Association, stated:

We believe that empowering, educating and representing Latino-owned businesses is key for a local, thriving Latino-American business community.

What does the NSLBA do?

Empowering and collaborating with socially and economically diverse entrepreneurs and business owners, this organization provides a variety of support services, including one-on-one discussions on business challenges, seminars, financial and accounting resources, technical assistance, workshops, networks, advocacy with state and local elected officials, and more.

“Our work offers solutions to meet the diverse needs of business owners, from education and networking to facilitating access to capital and serving as the voice of Latino business interests,” added Martínez.

A well deserved award

Highlighting the work of entrepreneurs and business owners, who for the Eastern Bank Foundation represent the building blocks for the local economy, the entity strives to fund organizations that support ecosystems for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including African-Americans, Latinos, Asians, women, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The award for NSLBA thus coincides with economic inclusion and mobility philanthropic programs to promote equity in the small business ecosystem.

“The North Shore Latino Business Association is dedicated to meeting the needs of the Latino business community through accessible, grassroots services and solutions. Its comprehensive model of support is an invaluable resource for helping Latino entrepreneurs and business owners grow their ideas and enterprises,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation.

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994 and located in Boston, this foundation is the philanthropic arm of Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy, and collaboration with other businesses and community partners, the organization responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to the most vexing challenges facing our communities in Eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire and Rhode Island.