Grants available now with the USHCC Community Navigator Program

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) recently presented BGE Energizing Small Business and the MasterCard Catalyst Fund with two major offers for small business owners who can enroll through the end of the month.

BGE Energizing Small Business

The first round of funding in 2023 for Maryland-based small businesses through the BGE Energizing Small Business program is now open.

As part of BGE's Comprehensive Energy Infrastructure Investment and Customer Assistance Plan, designed to help the state's economic recovery from the pandemic, eligible businesses in BGE's service area can apply for BGE Energizing Small Business grants for $20,000.

These scholarships will give priority to businesses operated by historically underrepresented groups that demonstrate a commitment to growth and prosperity in 2023.

To be eligible, each company must take into account the following requirements:

Have between 1 and 25 employees

Have less than $7 million in annual revenue

Present a demonstrated need for support with a solid plan for moving forward and be in (or on track to) good standing with the State of Maryland

The deadline to submit the application is Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

For more information, click here.

The Mastercard Catalyst Fund

In partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and Hello Alice, Mastercard launched The Catalyst Fund to provide $175,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs to help them succeed.

Emphasizing its goal of empowering small businesses in the U.S. by bringing together financial service providers, small business support organizations, and technology platforms, Mastercard seeks with this initiative to equip small businesses with digital tools to strengthen their resilience and growth.

To be eligible, applicants must be a for-profit business majority-owned (greater than 51%) by a Black-identifying businessperson(s) based in Atlanta, Birmingham, Dayton, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, St. Louis and/or Washington D.C.

Applications will be open until Friday, March 31, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Learn more by clicking here.

“If you have questions or want guidance applying for the below grants or other funding opportunities, our bilingual business advisors can help. Make an appointment for a free, 30-minute consultation with one of our business experts,” points out USHCC.