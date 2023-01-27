LIVE STREAMING
Image to illustrate women leadership.
Recognition of female leadership. Photo: Pixabay.

Career Mastered National Women's History Leadership Awards announced

The 2023 honorees are considered exceptional role models.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 27, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Highlighting the work of outstanding and successful women in selected competitive fields, Linwick & Associates, the parent company of Career Mastered Magazine, indicated that the awards will be given during the hybrid National Women's History Leadership in Action Charity Awards event, which will be held on March Wednesday 15 2023.

La Dra. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, president & CEO of Linwick & Associates, and Career Mastered Founder, noted:

It is a powerful time to be a woman. We're thrilled to honor remarkable women who make a difference each day while inspiring future generations. Sharing 'her' story and achievements provides an expansive pathway of history for years to come.

About the honorees

The chosen ones, who are considered powerful women in various industries and disciplines, are "Game Changers" who have become role models that break the limits of what a woman can achieve.

Class of 2023

Awarded with the Master Award:

  • The Honorable Phinia Aten, Chief Judge, Rockdale County Magistrate Court, Georgia 
  • Tracey Brown, President, Walgreens Retail, and Chief Customer Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
  • Karen Swensen, Founder, Life's About Change; Today Show "Changing Chapters Contributor, Former News Anchor, WWL-TV

Recipients of the Leadership Award:

  • Jillian Blackwell, Global Sr. Marketing Manager, Amazon 
  • Dr. LaCesha Brintley, General Surgeon, Ascension Providence Hospital
  • Natalie Brown, Senior Director, Corporate Citizenship, Ally Financial
  • Ann Cone, Senior Vice President, CBRE 
  • Kathy Pressley, CPM, VP Asset Management, MECA Commercial Real Estate 

For more nominees, click here.

