Utah Valley University receives Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Award

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), consists of more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success.

Earlier this month, HACU presented several awards, in particular The Outstanding HACU-Member Institution, which was awarded to Utah Valley University for its support to Hispanic higher education.

“We believe in inclusive education,” said Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University in a statement. “We especially focus on creating opportunities for those who are underrepresented. Since its inception in 2007, the Latino initiative has increased UVU’s Hispanic enrollment by 398% and graduation by 724%. UVU has the largest Latino student enrollment among four-year higher education institutions in Utah. Dr. Reyes is part of that success; before his recent roles, he served as UVU’s chief diversity officer and developed our nationally recognized, campus-wide strategic inclusion and diversity plan.”

This award was established to recognize the efforts by higher education institutions ‘to facilitate educational success among Latino students.’

“We are so grateful for the support from HACU as we continue to serve our growing and diverse communities,” Dr. Kyle A. Reyes, Vice President of Institutional Advancement said. “It was an honor to accept this distinguished award on behalf of Utah Valley University. Inclusivity is among our founding pillars. We have led the way in initiatives to open the door to success for everyone. We are especially proud of the Latino Scientists of Tomorrow Summer Bridge Program and its success in helping students envision a future and providing the tools they need to achieve their goals.”

HACU and advocates of the importance of Latinx student’s higher education were able to convince Congress to allocate money for HSIs. HACU reports that $143.08 million were allocated to HSI undergraduate program under Title V Part A of the Higher Education Act.

Other awards presented at the 36th Annual Conference in San Diego about Hispanic higher education are: The Exemplary Policy/ Advocacy Leadership Award to Senator Alex Padilla (CA) and The Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner Award to Capital One.

