New free online college course available to students

Heights Philadelphia (Heights) continues to expand its vision to “make Heights the place where Black, Brown, and first-generation scholars find support to reach their full potential” by partnering with the University of Pennsylvania Admissions Office (Penn Admissions) to launch an “Applying to College 101.” The free online college course will guide students and families of all backgrounds through the college admissions process.

“College admissions can leave students feeling confused or anxious, especially those who might be approaching the college search process without a lot of external guidance or support,” said Whitney Soule, Vice Provost and Dean of Admissions at the University of Pennsylvania. “With the benefit of specialized course designers in Penn’s Online Learning Initiative, and the collaboration of Penn Admissions and Heights, this course can work well for students and families at the beginning of high school all the way to the point of preparing college applications.”

Students can access and register for the new course through the online learning resource Coursera, which works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in various subjects.

Heights describes Applying to College 101 as providing a comprehensive, multi-channel approach to prepare learners for the upcoming college search, application, and selection process. The best part is the course follows an asynchronous, self-directed format to learn at their own pace and schedule.

The course includes five modules containing short videos, practice exercises, readings, forums, and quizzes that will meet the needs of a diverse group of learners’ needs.

“The launch of this course comes at a critical time for many students and families following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Affirmative Action,” said Sara L. Woods, Esq., Co-President & CEO of Heights. “We want to be clear to students and families that you matter – and you belong on a college campus. With this course, there are resources available to help get you where you want to be.”

The course is five weeks, or approximately 15 hours of lessons that encourage “self-reflection, information sharing, and moments of connection,” the press release said.

For more information regarding this course, click here.