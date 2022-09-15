“More Than a Movie: American Me,” a podcast about the controversial film by Edward James Olmos

Candle Media's Exile Content Studio, in collaboration with Trojan Horse Media and iHeartMedia's My Cultura, a podcast network dedicated to elevating Latino voices and stories, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with the first two episodes of this digital audio series hosted by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Alex Fumero ("HBO Max's Menudo: Forever Young") and produced by journalist Nigel Duara.

Dealing with the true story of Edward James Olmos' 1992 cult film classic "American Me" and its significant legacy, the series is now available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are listened to.

Daniel Batista, Exile's Chief Digital Officer, stated:

‘American Me’ and its director, Edward James Olmos, both hold prominent places in Latino film history for the film’s powerful portrayal of Latinos facing the realities of gang life in the late 20th century. But perhaps more historically significant than the film itself is the bigger story surrounding the film, which this podcast series explores in detail with people close to the story.

“American Me”

“When Edward James Olmos set out on his directorial debut of “American Me,” he wanted to accomplish two things: to represent Chicano culture on the big screen and to save part of his community from gang violence. But when people were allegedly murdered because of their participation in the film, and Olmos himself was reportedly extorted by the real Mexican Mafia, it brought to light the unintended risks of trying to expose corruption,” it is pointed out on the series sinopsis.

Promotional graphic of More Than a Movie: American Me, the podcast. Graphic: Business Wire.

Fumero, who hosts this podcast, is a renowned producer and celebrated creator whose latest project for HBO Max, "Menudo: Forever Young," premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Other projects include “Much Much Love” (Netflix), an official selection of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and the critically acclaimed sketch show, “I Think You Should Go With Tim Robinson” (Netflix/Irony Point).

Fumero also produces the podcast through his Trojan Horse Media banner, along with executive producer, Kareem Tabsch.

“When I first heard the rumors about ‘American Me’ it all sounded so wild, I had to try to separate fact from fiction. But beyond that, Edward James Olmos is an artist and activist I deeply respect, so I wanted to understand how this could’ve happened, if it did. I really believe that even those who have never seen the cult classic ‘American Me’ film, or aren’t familiar with Olmos, will find this podcast both fascinating and addicting,” underscore Fumero.

The first two episodes, released this Thursday, September 15, are titled:

“American Me: The Backstory” “Edward James Olmos (Santana)”

New episodes of “More Than a Movie: American Me” will be released every Thursday.

“This podcast gives a behind-the-scenes look at a film that paved the way for Latino cinema, while also diving into the controversial topics of prison and gang life. It’s important to highlight our stories, our movies and give Latino creators a platform to speak on it,” noted Gisselle Bances, SVP, Head of Production and Development for iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.