Exile Content Studio will produce a film about the Colombian children who survived in the Amazon

Exile Content Studio, a Candle Media company, recently announced a partnership with Colombian journalist Daniel Coronell, and Mexican film director Gaz Alazraki to produce a scripted feature film about the remarkable story of the four children, including a baby, who survived a plane crash and spent 40 days in the Amazon jungle before being rescued by Colombian special forces.

Alazraki highlighted in a press release:

I'm thrilled to tell the story of how these children were able to survive thanks to their unique relationship with nature, instilled from birth. As parents, I am sure we will all marvel at the resilience, capability, and intelligence of children.

A Story of Triumph

Earlier this month, the four children: Lesly, 13; Soliny, 9; Tien Noriel, 4; and Cristin, 1, were found alive in the Amazon after a rescue operation that searched more than 1,600 miles of dense forest.

In addition to directing the film, Alazraki will be in charge of making the screenplay adaptation of Daniel Coronell's book that will be published by Random House.

“I am excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Gaz and Exile, a team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of storytelling,” stated Coronell, who is president at the news magazine Cambio.

About Alazraki

The Mexican director, who has a long history of successful projects, recently directed the new version of “Father of the Bride" for Warner Media and HBO Max with the production of Plan B. The film ended up being the biggest opening for HBO Max to date for a title that was made exclusively for streaming.

Alazraki is widely recognized for writing and directing the Mexican comedy “Nosotros los Nobles,” which became one of the highest-grossing Mexican films of all time upon its release, and is currently being adapted on Netflix with Terrance Winter and Chris Columbus.

Alazraki also created, directed, and executive produced two of Netflix's first standout Spanish-language comedy series, "Club de Cuervos," which was nominated for an Emmy Award in its third season, and its spin-off, “La Balada de Hugo Sanchez.”

“I'm grateful to Exile for pairing me up with Daniel, whose invaluable contributions will bring this story to life. This project has completely engaged my imagination and I hope it captivates everyone else in the same way,” added the Mexican director.

Alazraki, who is represented by WME, Grandview and Gang Tire, was also named one of The Hollywood Reporter's Emerging Filmmakers to Watch.

Exciting news! @candlemedia's #ExileContent is partnering with director @gazalazraki and journalist @DCoronell on a feature film about the incredible journey of four Colombian children who survived a plane crash and 40 days in the Amazon Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/ZPKCVzOOxU — Exile Content Studio (@ExileContent) June 27, 2023

About Coronell

Considered a prestigious figure in journalism in the Americas, Coronell is recognized for having exposed some of the most important and complex stories in Colombia.

According to opinion polls carried out by Cifras y Conceptos, Coronell was recognized as the most widely read and influential columnist in Colombia for fourteen consecutive years.

In 2009 he received the highest award for investigative television reporting from the Fundación Nuevo Periodismo Iberoamericano, for "An almost perfect crime" together with a team of journalists from Noticias Uno. He was also honored with an Oxfam Novib/PEN award.

In the United States, Coronell was president of Univision News for 10 years.

“Together, we will delve into the depths of this captivating story, shedding light on the hardship these children went through and their determination to survive. We hope to captivate audiences worldwide with their extraordinary story,” underscored the Colombian journalist.

Coronell has already begun writing the book about the remarkable story of the four children and their 40-day ordeal to survive in the Colombian jungle. Investigative journalists Ignacio Gómez and Carlos Cárdenas will work with Coronell on the book.

“We are thrilled to be working with Gaz and Daniel, two remarkably accomplished storytellers. With Coronell's exceptional journalistic prowess and Gaz’ ability to captivate audiences in his films, we know that together we can deliver a compelling and captivating film that honors this inspiring story,” said Nando Vila, head of Exile’s Studio.