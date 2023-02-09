LIVE STREAMING
Los Angeles Dodgers to retire Fernando 'El Toro' Valenzuela's number 34 jersey
The Mexican played for 10 seasons in the Californian team. Photo: @Dodgers.

The pitcher also played for the San Diego Padres, California Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Baltimore Orioles.

With a historical record of 173 games won and 153 lost, with a 3.54 ERA, the Mexican player, who wore the uniform of the Los Angeles team between 1980 and 1990, celebrated what many considered as an outstanding debt on the part of the owners of this baseball franchise. 

“There will never be another 34. Congratulations Fernando Valenzuela on having your No. 34 retired!” The Dodgers stated through its Twitter account.

The news of the long-awaited retirement of Valenzuela's number by the organization was revealed through a video in which the six-time MLB All-Star Game (consecutively), and winner of the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards, was specially excited about the announcement.

“I thank the Dodgers. As you know, I played for the team and now I continue to work on television for the organization,” noted Valenzuela.

‘Fernandomanía’

According to the Los Dodgers website, the commemorative events to celebrate Valenzuela's legacy and the retirement of his number will take place between August 11 and 13, when the Los Angeles team receives at its Dodger Stadium the Colorado Rockies.

The festivities will kick off with a special ceremony on Friday, with a collectible bobblehead being presented on Saturday and a replica of Valenzuela's 1981 World Series championship ring the next day.

‘El Toro,’ as the native of Navojoa is nicknamed, took advantage of the announcement to give special recognition to the fans of his country: “I am glad that now this year is going to happen. It will be something exciting for me. All the people in Mexico will feel proud and happy when they receive this news. This is for The Dodgers and for all of Mexico."

Historical recognition

With the retirement of his number, the Mexican joins an outstanding group, among which stand out:

  • Pee Wee Reese (#1)
  • Tommy Lasorda (#2)
  • Sandy Koufax (#32)
  • Roy Campanella (#39)
  • Jackie Robinson (#42)

“To be part of a group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” highlighted Valenzuela.

