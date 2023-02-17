The first ABC Art Baja California Festival is introduced

Alternating in three different venues and with two thematic proposals, this festival has set up an important circuit to celebrate art.

Juan Canela, one of the curators, told Forbes:

This festival has the purpose of disseminating art and culture in these towns of Baja California Sur, focusing on the local scene through the promotion of collaborations that strengthen the concept of community between gallery owners, artists, designer collectors, local establishments, and the general public.

Venues and Programming

The 3 points where the artistic material of the creators who applied to the call will be concentrated are La Paz, San José and Todos Santos.

For its part, the festival will have 2 main programs:

‘Lo Local’ by ABC — It seeks to promote spaces and projects established in La Paz, San José and Todos Santos, fostering the development and promotion of the artistic community, as well as celebrating its culture and talent. To this end, physical and digital maps will be distributed with information on the activities and points of cultural interest in each of the participating cities. ‘El Patio’ by Zona Maco — It is part of ABC Art Todos Santos and will be a space of more than 7,000 square meters in Santa Terra where sculptures, installations, ephemeral pieces and other interventions in an open-air landscape will be exhibited and sold.

In 'Lo Local' you can find the work of artists in participating hotels, restaurants and spaces, which will include special events that will be revealed on their website and will have no cost. For its part, in 'El Patio' there will be an entrance fee and tickets can be purchased online.

"Although it is happening right now in Baja California Sur, we are looking to take it to other cities like Tijuana or Mexicali in the future," added Canela.

More activities

Other notable events in the program are:

'El Cine': Curated by Samantha Ozer (USA), which will bring together a selection of artists' videos and short films, as well as some feature films and projections. It will take place at the Manuel Márquez de León theater.

'EL NFT': A series of NFT's will be presented created by the winners of the award given by the Palm Foundation, an organization that seeks to empower marginalized communities on web3 through a scholarship program aimed at education, access opportunities and amplification of the work of artists and developers on the Palm network.

'La Reunion': Conversations with artists and agents of the art scene.

'The Market': Proposals from local designers.

'La Fruta': By Feel The Fruit, fusing art with fruit.

'La Plaza': Performances and artistic interventions in the central square of Todos Santos.

‘El Mural’: Live creation of a mural project.

The works will be on display and for sale, in addition to the fact that NFTs can be purchased, so the digital pieces that accompany the physical piece can also be purchased.

The ABC Art Baja California festival will take place from March 10 to April 23 and will feature artists such as, Ana Teresa Fernández, Arturo Hernández Alcázar, Cisco Merel, Iván Sikic, Juliana Góngora, Colectivo Silvar, Lee Gil Rae and Joel Grossman, among many others.