Colombia's Coffee Region.
An unmissable trip full of nature and adventure. Photo: Julio César Velásquez Mejía – Pixabay.

Independence Day in Colombia: A visit to the heart of the "Coffee Triangle" (VIDEO)

Taking advantage of the South American country's celebration, we share a travel experience you will not want to miss.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 20, 2023

AL DÍA News visited the beautiful coffee region of Caldas, Colombia, to enjoy a day full of adventures and a fantastic experience in the magical landscapes that this region has to offer.

In addition to visiting different farms in the area, both for rest and agricultural use, where beautiful houses are built in the middle of coffee plantations, incredible places where you can breathe incredible tranquility and from where you can appreciate the extraordinary natural diversity of Colombia, the region offers different plans for travelers to make their visit a memorable experience.

Although our visit was exclusively of cultural interest, those interested in doing business or looking for sustainable investment opportunities can also travel to this beautiful Colombian town and find different alternatives.

Places Visited

During this one-day experience that began in Chinchiná, Caldas, home of the Colombian National Coffee Factory, we were able to see these beautiful places:

  • Palestina, Caldas – Site of construction of the next international airport in the region and one of the main producers of technical coffee in Colombia.
  • Arauca, Caldas – Anchored on the banks of the Río Cauca, this population, which belongs to Palestine, is an area rich in crops and with a warm climate that lasts throughout the year.
  • Santagueda, Caldas – Rest area in which different rest complexes are located and which also offers a warm climate throughout the year.
  • Cartagena, Caldas – Area surrounded by farms that are mainly dedicated to growing coffee, but where other agricultural products, such as plantain, cocoa, and citrus products, among others, are also grown.

Do not stop living this adventure. A safe place where you can not only have fun, but where you can soak up one of the richest and most traditional cultures of Colombia, surrounded by incredible landscapes and accompanied by the kindest people.

Colombia awaits you.

