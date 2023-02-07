Michelle Obama hosts new podcast about her book 'The Light'

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is the name of a new podcast on Audible that will feature former first lady Michelle Obama and her closest friends sharing personal anecdotes and lessons to teach listeners more about life and the world around them.

“I’m thrilled to share that my new podcast, The Light, will be available on Audible on March 7! I can't wait for you to hear some of the stories and conversations I’ve been having with some of my close friends about so many of the issues we’re all navigating,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

I’m thrilled to share that my new @HGMedia podcast, The Light, will be available on @audible_com on March 7! I can't wait for you to hear some of the stories and conversations I’ve been having with some of my close friends about so many of the issues we’re all navigating. pic.twitter.com/IFzNxei4D1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2023

Get to know: The Light Podcast

Named after her latest book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which sold thousands of copies worldwide and took Obama on a book tour to different cities across the U.S., the idea behind the podcast is to continue the book's effort of offering transformational life advice and lessons to a bigger audience.

"Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast goes beyond the book, as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights you won’t encounter anywhere else,” writes Audible.

Some of the topics that will be covered in the first episodes include:

How to build meaningful relationships

Issues related to race, gender and visibility

The habits and principles they have used to successfully adapt to change and overcome obstacles. The importance of enlightening others to reveal richness and potential

“Experience has taught me that this kind of self-awareness builds self-confidence, which in turn builds serenity and the ability to maintain perspective, which ultimately leads to making meaningful connections with others,” Obama wrote in a part of the book.

This is Obama's second book and follows the huge international success of his autobiography Becoming.

The Audible review offers a rave review:

As ever, Michelle Obama brings her trademark humor, candor, and compassion while she discusses her tools for living in today’s world with more luminaries like Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. Light up your world with Michelle Obama in this fun and uplifting new Audible Original series.

The podcast will premiere on March 7, and episodes will be released weekly.