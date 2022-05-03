LIVE STREAMING
Residents captured many grainy videos like the one screenshotted here of the tornado that hit on May 2. Screenshot: Darwin Cruz via Storyful.
Residents captured many grainy videos like the one screenshotted here of the tornado that hit on May 2. Screenshot: Darwin Cruz via Storyful.

First tornado to hit Puerto Rico in three years causes damage in Arecibo

The first tornado to hit the region in nearly three years, the tornado caused damage in Arecibo.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Philly Schools Keep $11 mill

May 3rd, 2022
Article
L'ATTITUDE GALA 2021.

L’ATTITUDE 2022: Coming Soon

May 3rd, 2022
Article
Paola Santana.

A Latin Story of Success

May 3rd, 2022
Article
Jazz Chisholm (left) and Lucius Fox (right) recently shared the MLB field in a game between the Marlins and Nationals. Photos: Getty Images.

A Bahamas Duo’s MLB Dream

May 3rd, 2022
Article
A leaked Supreme Court majority opinion has the Court overturning the landmark case. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The end of Roe v. Wade

May 3rd, 2022
Article
Isabella Ferreira (first from left to right) stars in the series "Crush" on the Hulu streaming platform. Photo: Hulu.

Latina stars in Hulu series

May 3rd, 2022
Article
BIME is defined as an event for live music, industry, trends and innovation

BIME arrives to Bogotá

May 3rd, 2022
Article
Claudia Sandoval, the first Latina chef to host a food travel show in the United States. Photo: gettyimages.

'Taste of the Border'

May 3rd, 2022
Andrew Kolba
By
Andrew Kolba
May 03, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

On Sunday, May 1, around 3 p.m. local time, a tornado formed and touched ground in Puerto Rico.

Touching down in Arecibo at the Avenida Industrial buildings, the tornado is the first to hit the island in three years and the first to ever hit Arecibo.

The tornado lasted about eight minutes and spanned a third of a mile. The biggest damages include trees and power lines. One roof was partially lost. 

Similar to all other tornadoes to have touched down in Puerto Rico’s history, the tornado caused no injuries or deaths.

The tornado is said to have peaked at 107 mph in wind speed. This qualifies the tornado to score an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale

To rank as EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, a tornado would need to reach 111-135 mph wind speeds. The most severe on the scale is EF-5, requiring winds of 200 mph or more. 

Puerto Rico has seen 22 recorded tornadoes. Excluding two, all rated between EF-0 and EF-0. The recent tornado was the first confirmed in the area since Sept. 30 2019.

The island is often subject to tropical cyclones on a yearly or biyearly basis. Tornadoes are a relative rarity on the island due to their need for energy and rotating winds to form. 

The tornado is the strongest to hit Puerto Rico since 1974, when a tornado caused $250,000 in damages. 

TAGS
  • puerto rico
  • tornado
  • natural disaster

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link