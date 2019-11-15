Advertisement

Roger Stone found guilty of obstructionism and false testimony during the Russia probe

President Trump's former informal aide, and friend was found guilty of all charges.

by Yamily Habib
 11/15/2019 - 15:49
November 15, 2019

Today's not a good day to be Donald J. Trump.

While the entire country listens to the public testimonies of those who appear to have observed his alleged abuses of power firsthand, one of the people closest to his presidential campaign is found guilty of obstructing Congress' investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Roger J. Stone Jr., 67, was found guilty of lying to the House Intelligence Committee and attempting to "block the testimony of another potential witness," as well as "concealing reams of evidence from investigators," according to the New York Times.

Since the beginning of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election, Stone's name has come to the fore because of his knowledge of Wikileaks' hacking of Hillary Clinton's emails, and for having saved, misrepresented or diverted information.

In January of this year, Stone was arrested at his Florida home by the FBI on charges of lying to Congress about the leaking of Clinton's e-mails at the end of her race against Donald Trump for the country's presidency.

According to Mueller's indictment, Stone "spoke to several people involved in the Trump Campaign about what he said he learned from his intermediary with Wikileaks."

"After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information that [Wikileaks] had regarding the Clinton Campaign," reads the document.

Finally, this week a jury of nine women and three men deliberated for two days and found Stone guilty of the seven charges against him, resulting from his testimony in September 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone thus becomes another member of President Trump's close circle to be found guilty after the Russian investigation, along with his campaign manager Paul Manafort, deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, and Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

