Advertisement

Philadelphia City Council votes to make the Department of Labor permanent, expand its powers

Supporters of the bill to create an independent Department of Labor clap after the bill was unanimously passed on Feb. 13. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.

Supporters of the bill to create an independent Department of Labor clap after the bill was unanimously passed on Feb. 13. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.

Philadelphia City Council votes to make the Department of Labor permanent, expand its powers

The independent department will provide much-needed oversight for the new slate of labor laws enacted in the last couple years.

by nigelt
 02/14/2020 - 11:41
in
Supporters of the bill to create an independent Department of Labor clap after the bill was unanimously passed on Feb. 13. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Supporters of the bill to create an independent Department of Labor clap after the bill was unanimously passed on Feb. 13. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.

By Nigel Thompson
February 14, 2020

On Feb.12, a group of Philly domestic workers gathered outside City Hall to make sure the city’s legislators inside knew what they were voting for the next day.

For the last couple of years, this same group battled for a slew of legislative victories. They include Fair Workweek regulations, a Domestic Worker Bill of Rights and wage theft and paid-sick leave ordinances.

But outside City Hall, they were now calling for the enforcement of that legislation, and those in City Hall listened.

On Feb. 13, Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed new legislation to change the city charter and create a permanent Department of Labor within city government to help enforce some of the previously mentioned legislation.

The bill was introduced by councilmembers Helen Gym and Bobby Henon, and co-sponsored by councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Isaiah Thomas, Cindy Bass and Kenyatta Johnson.

“We intend to be a city that really, truly upholds the rights of all people,” said Gym before moving to adopt the bill.

In addition to enforcement, the permanent Department of Labor within city government will also be charged with investigating complaints, and educating workers about their rights and employers of their responsibilities to employees.

It will also be the chief negotiator for the city in collective bargaining agreements with city employees.

The bill’s passage through city council was a big, penultimate step, but since the department’s establishment requires a change to the city charter, voters will have the final say with a ballot question on April 28.

That day is also Pennsylvania’s presidential primary. While the day could overshadow the charter change on the ballot, Gym said the next step is to take advantage of the upped anticipation to also push local issues.

“One of the things that’s really important is for us to be talking about the reasons why we go to the polls,” she said. “And one of them is that even at the municipal level in difficult economic times, strength in labor rights and worker protections.”

TAGS
Philadelphia City Council
Philadelphia Department of Labor
Councilmember Helen Gym

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A day before Philadelphia City Council is set to vote on a permanent Department of Labor, Philadelphia workers march. Photo: Nigel Thompson
Workers march ahead of Philadelphia City council vote on permanent Department of Labor
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone (2nd L), departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse with his wife Nydia (R) after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump's Revenge: How the Aftermath of Impeachment Shows that the President Learned No Lessons
Dolores Huerta speaks on stage at The United State of Women Summit 2018 - Day 1 on May 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Dolores Huerta to Latinos: Vote and participate in the census
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, ion February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Above the Law: The End of Donald Trump's Impeachment