Advertisement

No one’s talking about Honduras, and the disaster brought by Hurricane Eta

Honduras is the country considered to be most impacted by the latest hurricane to slam the Yucatán Peninsula region. Photo: Getty Images

Honduras is the country considered to be most impacted by the latest hurricane to slam the Yucatán Peninsula region. Photo: Getty Images

No one’s talking about Honduras, and the disaster brought by Hurricane Eta

With the nation wrapped up in Election Week, the crisis in Honduras and neighboring countries flew under the radar.

by erickac
 11/10/2020 - 18:05
in
Honduras is the country considered to be most impacted by the latest hurricane to slam the Yucatán Peninsula region. Photo: Getty Images
Honduras is the country considered to be most impacted by the latest hurricane to slam the Yucatán Peninsula region. Photo: Getty Images

By Ericka Conant
November 10, 2020

Hurricane Eta first made landfall in Nicaragua last Tuesday — Election Day, in the United States —  as a 145-mph Category 4 “monster,” as the Washington Post called it.

In its week of life, it has brought widespread damage, deaths, and catastrophic flooding to Central America, with rainfall estimated near 40 inches in some areas.

Over 150 were left dead or missing in Guatemala following mudslides. Then, the storm proceeded over the Caribbean.

Apart from a  video of a little girl being airlifted from flooding by a U.S. Blackhawk chopper, the United States, perhaps with the exception of Florida, was too wrapped-up in what turned out to be an Election Week to pay any heed to the disaster unfolding in the south.

Since Eta’s landfall in Central America, it has caused the deaths of 20 people in Mexico, 21 in Honduras, two in Costa Rica and two in Nicaragua.

Days of torrential rain led to extreme flooding and multiple landslides across the affected region. In Mexico, 10 people were swept away by a swollen stream in the mountain town of Chenalho and their bodies were later found downstream.

But According to reports, no country is as affected as Honduras.

The country’s death toll has more than doubled in recent days, with authorities reporting 57 people dead on Monday, Nov. 9, as rescuers continued to search for more bodies.

Actress and activist America Ferrera voiced her concern for her “mother country” on Instagram on Nov. 10, sharing images of the flooding, collapsed houses, and families trying to navigate the wreckage with boats.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My mother country, Honduras, has been devastated by Hurricane Eta. This is the aftermath of the storm from Southern Mexico to Panama. Millions of people throughout the region have lost everything. Hundreds of thousands of families and children are now without access to essential health services in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic. It’s absolutely heartbreaking and our help is desperately needed. Below are some organizations that are helping the people and countries affected by this crisis. Please donate or spread the word to get people the help they need to recover. More info in my Story. #hurricaneeta #honduras @globalgiving @americanredcross @operacionfrijol @humanityandhope

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

“My mother country, Honduras, has been devastated by Hurricane Eta. This is the aftermath of the storm from Southern Mexico to Panama.  Millions of people throughout the region have lost everything. Hundreds of thousands of families and children are now without access to essential health services in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic,” she wrote.Ferrera proceeded to link several ways to donate on her Instagram story, through dedicated charities, relief funds, or GoFundme pages.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking and our help is desperately needed. Below are some organizations that are helping the people and countries affected by this crisis.  Please donate or spread the word to get people the help they need to recover,” Ferrera continued. 

The U.S. Army has sent military personnel in an effort to aid regions in Honduras and Panama.

An estimated 200 people have died.

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
honduras
america ferrera
climate crisis

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Between winners and losers, Latino candidates in the 2020 elections demonstrated a new political profile, much more involved, and that breaks the myth of the minority. Photo: AL DÍA News.
Elections 2020: The Next Generation of Latinx Leaders
Los analistas predicen una posición más grande respecto al enfrentamiento con el gigante Huawei, que en febrero vio bloqueado el despliegue del 5G como parte de la precampaña electoral. Photo: Getty Images. 
Silence in Asia continent after Trump's electoral defeat
Rep. Joaquin Castro, in the running for Chair of the House Foreign Affairs committee, called AMLO’s decision a ‘diplomatic failure.’ Photo:Getty/Infobae
AMLO’s decision not to congratulate Biden is a foreign policy misstep
Black women were the nail in President Trump’s coffin. Photo: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
How Black Women and Latinas delivered the White House
AL DIA News
AL DIA News