A new record for asylum applications in Mexico

The Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) said that so far in 2021, it has processed at least 123,187 asylum applications, which represents an increase of 300% compared to the previous year when 41,230 applications were registered.

For now, the response from the Mexican government, led by its president, is to make a call to the international community, as they do not have sufficient resources to meet the number of requests. Likewise, the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, promised greater support to streamline the bureaucratic process and reduce the waiting time for applicants.

“Stay in Mexico”

In addition to the December reactivation of the U.S.'s "Stay in Mexico" policy, where migrants must wait in this country while their immigration status in the United States is resolved, Ebrard has urged foreigners who enter Mexican soil to stay there and begin their refugee process. However, there have been reports of delays in the delivery of humanitarian visas and residence permits that were promised by the authorities.

What's next?

The flow of migrants does not stop in Mexico, so authorities hope asylum requirements will increase in the coming weeks.

For its part, UNICEF made an urgent call to protect migrant and refugee children from exploitation, abuse and, the dangers they face along the way.

The situation is not made easier with official announcements for travelers, who, despite seeking to follow the indications to stay on Mexican soil, are still attacked with disproportionate force by police in many regions. It comes as the government's management for their stay in the country is also too slow.