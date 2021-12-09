Advertisement

The controversial program is considered inhumane. Photo: @diariopanorama

"Stay in Mexico": The first migrants arrive in Ciudad Juárez

The first groups of migrants who are part of the reactivation of the program that began in the Trump administration began to arrive on Mexican soil.

by Manuel Herrera
 12/09/2021 - 22:55
Haitian migrants bound for the United States resting on a road in Mexico

After the presidents of the United States and Mexico, Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reached an agreement to reestablish the “Stay in Mexico” program, created during the Donald Trump administration and which obliges asylum seekers to remain on the soil of the Latin American country while their situation is resolved in the United States.

The Biden administration, which was forced to restore the measure following a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri, said it has worked closely with the Mexican government to ensure that there are appropriate shelters for migrants who are part of these protocols, a situation that does seem to have been resolved in accordance with the statements of the Ciudad Juárez authorities upon the arrival of these people on Wednesday.

The first arrivals

Two men, one Nicaraguan and the other from Honduras, became the first migrants from the “Stay in Mexico” program to arrive at the Lerdo International Bridge, located between the Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas borders.

The two subjects, led by officials from the US Customs and Border Protection Office, as well as the Mexican National Guard, arrived at the immigration offices where they were tested for COVID-19 and later taken to an area with portable tents. Officials from the International Organization for Migration, IOM, assured that they would then be transferred to a public shelter.

Figures

According to a study by the University of Texas, it is estimated that more than 26,500 petitioners will reach eight Mexican border cities as part of these Migrant Protection Protocols, MPP.

In 2021, the Mexican government intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627, the majority from Central American countries and Haiti. Likewise, a record number of 123,000 people have processed the asylum application in Mexico so far this year.

According to the IOM, which has publicly urged to end this program as soon as possible, in Ciudad Juárez, where the arrival of at least 30 to 40 people per day is expected, 85% of the 2,967 beds available in shelters are occupied. .

