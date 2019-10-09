The White House's strategy against impeachment: putting Trump above the law

Whatever Congress is about to discover in the White House seems to be deeply rotten.

The desperation of government advisors and all those involved in preventing the Committees of the House of Representatives from finding the truth is such that they have begun to resort to overtly anti-constitutional measures.

Last Monday, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone sent a letter to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, saying the Trump Administration will refuse to participate in a “constitutionally invalid" process.

Cipollone says that the investigation of the Committees is based on "numerous, legally unsupported demands made as part of what you have labeled–contrary to the Constitution of the United States and all past bipartisan precedent–as an ‘impeachment inquiry.’”

It is obvious now that the White House intends to reverse the power game in the greatest threat Donald Trump’s presidency is facing.

The lawyer accuses Pelosi of having carried out the proceedings in secret, having violated civil liberties and separation of powers by threatening officials of the Executive Branch, and having violated the Constitution.

"Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen," the letter states.

For her part, Pelosi responded that Cipollone was seeking to "cover-up [Trump's] betrayal of our democracy," Politico reported.

“The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the president’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable.”

The perfect campaign setting

Having lost the majority in the House of Representatives last year, Republicans who still remain loyal to the U.S. president seem to be seizing the moment to drive a political campaign of enormous dimensions.

Politico explains how, while many representatives have announced their retirement, there is already a fundraising machine put in place to take advantage of political turmoil.

"A rash of summer retirements has undercut the GOP’s message that the majority is within reach, and the National Republican Congressional Committee has trailed the House Democratic campaign arm in fundraising every month this cycle," explains the media.

For their part, some defenders of the president have gone a step further and have placed themselves directly in front of the cameras.

On Tuesday, conservative leader Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Matt Gaetz of Florida gave an impromptu press conference in the basement of the Capitol during the congressional recess.

“This is not a fair process. We spent more time in the SCIF last time with Ambassador [Kurt] Volker than Adam Schiff did,” Meadows told the large scrum of reporters. “You may have noticed that he came out here ... and what did he do? He gave this benign thing and then raced off to a fundraiser.”

Further dividing the country

Given the evidence dropped by the Democrats in the House, the country remains more divided than ever with respect to the impeachment issue.

According to Vox, support for impeachment against Trump is increasing day by day, to the point that this Wednesday most Americans are in favor.

Comparing the surveys of Civiqs, Washington Post-Schar, and the FiveThirtyEight analysis, since the whistleblower’s complaint was made public, 50.1 percent of Americans support impeachment.

Among Democrats, support is at 82.7%; among independents, it’s at 45.7, and among Republicans, the figure varies between 8 and 12%.

The White House's tantrum against collaborating with the process could tip the balance in favor of Pelosi and her team, as long as they push efforts to clearly explain the public where the true anti-constitutional ploy is coming from.