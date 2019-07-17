Bad Bunny calls out to All Puerto Ricans: Let Our Voices be Heard.

“Sin miedo, con ganas. Aqui tiene que salir todo el mundo a la calle sin importar color, sin importar creencias religiosas, sin importar tu ideal politico.”

These are the words Benito Antonio Ocasio, 25, aka Bad Bunny, recorded on his Instagram to call out to all Puerto Ricans to join him, pop icon Ricky Martin and fellow musician Residente this afternoon in a massive march towards Governor Ricardo Rossello’s mansion at La Fortaleza and demand that he resign.

Pausing a European Tour, Bad Bunny especially called out his generation, the generation that will no longer abide by the status quo - la Generacion de los No Me Dejo - (the generation of those that will not be fooled) to take to the streets and voice their anger.

“The system for years, for decades, taught us to be quiet. They have manipulated everything - opinions, the press, the media, etc. And they have led us along a path in which we must remain silent. And they have made us believe that to fight for what is just and to protest on the street is for the insane,” he said.

“They made us believe that the one who protests is a madman, a criminal, a troublemaker,” says the singer.

This intense public outcry is the result of a leaked chat that has Rosselló and 11 of his inner cupula, all male, sending profanity-laden homophobic, misogynistic, cruel and violent online messages among themselves.

Rosselló, captain of the chat, refers to former speaker of the New York City Council, Melissa Mark-Viverito, a political ally of San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, and devout Rosselló rival, as a “puta” - whore in English.

He told the Fiscal Oversight Board - which oversees the island’s finances - to “go f- yourself” and called its executive director, Natalie Jaresko, a “gatita.” The latter is a sexist term for a mistress.

This showdown also comes after two former Puerto Rican government officials and four other top-tier members were arrested as part of a federal corruption probe that has rocked the Rosselló administration.

El Conejo Malo’s message is clear - Puerto Ricans, all of us, must fight for what is ours - without fear. Today will be our day.