Advertisement

Immigrants helping immigrants: Pooling resources for America’s most marginalized during COVID-19

Illustration: Boundless 

Illustration: Boundless 

Immigrants helping immigrants: Pooling resources for America’s most marginalized during COVID-19

I BELONG gathered 12 nonprofits from across the Philadelphia region to discuss a coronavirus support plan for immigrants.

by nigelt
 04/13/2020 - 16:07
in
Illustration: Boundless 
Illustration: Boundless 

By Nigel Thompson
April 13, 2020

Back in October 2019, the group I BELONG — a collective of graduates from the Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvania’s Immigrant Leadership Institute — gathered a host of nonprofit organizations from around the Philadelphia region that provide services to new immigrants for an “on the table” discussion on what was provided and needed for the community.

Fast forward five months, and a similar discussion was organized by I BELONG around supporting immigrants during COVID-19.

“We had around 12 organizations,” said Ben Goebel, a member of I BELONG.

They included the African Family Health Organization (AFAHO), HIAS, The Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, ACLAMO (Acción Communal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County), and Philly Counts to name a few.

The group talked about everything from combating racism, ensuring information access, and government support for immigrants to the census, aid for immigrant small businesses and the status of those in detention centers in Pennsylvania and across the country in times of COVID-19.

I BELONG published a list with all of the talking points: 

ensuring_that_immigrants_and_refugees_are_not_forgotten_during_the_covid-19_crisis.pdf

PDF icon ensuring_that_immigrants_and_refugees_are_not_forgotten_during_the_covid-19_crisis.pdf

Of the eight listed, Goebel said two rose to the top of the list of concerns for immigrants: money and information access.

For him, they go hand-in-hand.

“All the organizations talked about unemployment, and they needed help to translate documents,” said Goebel. “It’s both the money and information because [their] ability to know which benefits they can receive and scared they might not have enough money to survive for a longer period of time if this crisis really lasts too long.”

Goebel also mentioned how many immigrants aren’t eligible for any benefits, especially those part of the federal government’s massive stimulus package. A recent report by the AP said millions of tax-paying immigrants are left out of the relief bill. 

Beyond knowledge of potential benefits, he also said general knowledge in certain communities about COVID-19 still lags far behind.

In one instance highlighted by a participating nonprofit, a member of its community had just discovered on the day of the conversation organized by I BELONG that COVID-19 was a virus.

The conversation happened on March 26.

“That was staggering,” said Goebel.

The goal of the initial “on the table” discussion around COVID-19 was to gauge what was happening in different communities and potentially collaborate on solutions.

What the organizers found was that most of the nonprofits were already enacting their own solutions catered to their communities.

In response, I BELONG also published a list of those resources:

resources_useful_for_immigrants.pdf

PDF icon resources_useful_for_immigrants.pdf

“It’s a resource guide of resource guides,” said Goebel.

One point of collaboration came when discussing the expansion of translation for Philadelphia’s COVID-19 resource web pages. Right now, the city has translated documents in 12 languages. 

Other talking points included lobbying local congressional reps to include immigrants as part of the next stimulus package and collaboration between governmental and nonprofit agencies to create a one-stop shop for immigrant COVID-19 resources.

TAGS
Coronavirus
immigration
Philadelphia
Get AL DÍA print edition at the comfort of your home, click here

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Immigration

HIDALGO, TX - MARCH 14: Immigrants collect their belongings before being deported across an international bridge into Mexico on March 14, 2017 from Hidalgo, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A Pandemic or Smokescreen? Trump Administration Deports Thousands of Asylum Seekers
A medical quarantine cell awaits a new patient at the Adelanto Detention Facility on November 15, 2013 in Adelanto, California. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images.
ICE detention centers pose a further challenge to containing the coronavirus
Compilation of the posters in question. Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Immigration courts ordered to remove coronavirus information posters
MATAMOROS, MEXICO - DECEMBER 09: Honduran asylum seeker, Christopher, 6, stands with his father on the international bridge from Mexico to the United States on December 09, 2019 in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A cruel betrayal: the violation of confidentiality between refugees and doctors in detention centers
AL DIA News
AL DIA News