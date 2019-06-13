Back to WWII: the Trump Administration puts immigrants in concentration camps

The veil has finally fallen, and the Donald Trump government has completely lost the fear of political correctness.

After separating thousands of immigrant families and subjecting children and adults alike to the worst of conditions while detained, the Administration has formalized the concentration camp as an anti-immigrant mechanism.

According to TIME, the government has decided to use the Fort Sill military base in Oklahoma to detain 1,400 children until they can be handed over to an adult.

The Department of Health and Human Services stated that the 150-year facility "would be used as a temporary emergency influx shelter to help ease the burden on the government."

But it's not any detention center.

Fort Sill was used during the Second World War as a concentration center for Japanese Americans as retaliation after the attacks on Pearl Harbor under the government of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942.

At that time, around 110,000 Americans of Japanese origin were detained in detention camps because they represented a security risk for the country.

"When we were disappeared from our homes, jobs, and classrooms, there was no organized protest, no marches, no petitions. Only silence," said Dr. Satsuki Ina, a survivor, to the Daily KOS.

According to the media, Dr. Ina and other survivors participated in a protest at a prison for immigrant families in Dilley, Texas, last March, where they hung thousands of paper cranes on the fence surrounding the facility trying to draw attention to the seriousness of the matter.

These testimonies remind us of Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066, issued on February 19, 1942, which designated "military areas" to separate immigrants from the rest of the civilian population.

Forty-six years later, President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, through which he apologized for the internment of the thousands of Japanese Americans on behalf of the U.S. government.

The legislation admitted that the government's actions were based on "racial prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership."

And history seems to repeat itself.

The Department of Health and Human Services of the Trump Administration said in a statement that, by April 30, about 40,900 children are in custody, representing an increase of 57 percent over last year.

The overpopulation of detainees - sponsored in part by the government's chaotic zero-tolerance policy - has led to the overcrowding of thousands of minors separated from their parents after being detained trying to enter the country without documents.

While during the government of Barack Obama Fort Sill was also used as a concentration camp for thousands of immigrant children, the cruelty of the current Administration has surpassed the limits thanks to the dehumanization of the detainees, who have lost any privilege, including the right to educational and recreational activities.

As if the Second World War had not taught us anything about human brutality, today we are witnesses to our inability to learn from the past, and it gives a new dimension to the threat sitting in the White House.