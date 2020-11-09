Advertisement

How did the Trump administration's immigration policies impact election results?

Presidential advisor Stephen Miller's announcement of the radical immigration measures to come may have affected the outcome of the presidential election. Photo: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES.

Presidential advisor Stephen Miller's announcement of radical immigration measures may have affected the outcome of the presidential election. Photo: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES.

How did the Trump administration's immigration policies impact election results?

Revelations of new aggressive border measures by senior adviser Stephen Miller scared many families and an average margin of voters.

by Yamily Habib
 11/09/2020 - 11:43
in
Presidential advisor Stephen Miller's announcement of the radical immigration measures to come may have affected the outcome of the presidential election. Photo: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES.
Presidential advisor Stephen Miller's announcement of the radical immigration measures to come may have affected the outcome of the presidential election. Photo: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES.

By Albert Gómez
November 09, 2020

It seems at last that the cruelties committed on the U.S.-Mexico border, especially those involving the separation of families and children, may have taken their toll on the President with the loss of a small margin of undecided voters that could’ve decided a tight outcome.

The latest outrage is in, no surprise, a scenario where conspiracies like QAnon and crypto-fascist speeches coexist for one of Donald Trump's most alt-right advisors. Californian Stephen Miller chooses to add fuel to the fire with obscene predictions of a second term where all kinds of border measures will be intensified.

In a telephone interview for NBC News, Miller said that they would limit asylum permits and persecute "sanctuary cities" by expanding visitation limits. His goal would be, plain and simple, to increase any criteria that would ensure the U.S.'s impermeability. 

The main fear that such electoral measures provoke is that they may require a new legal apparatus, which excludes some of those already living and working in the United States. They're also legal changes that are especially challenging to undo later and a jigsaw for future governments. 

Rolling Stone reported that to date, 400,000 people have been forced to leave the U.S., 2,654 children have been taken from their families, and more than half a million people have been left in legal limbo. It is also very pertinent to mention, as VICE reported, the hundreds of cases of racism and eugenics that occurred in the ICE facilities. 

Miller's promises work both as propaganda and as fuel for his alt-right followers who have taken the streets in recent days over the election results. The most progressive sectors have screamed blue murder from the very same moment some media planners appeared. Still, in political terms, they were never their audience, so they lived proudly with the fury of adversaries that gave them screentime. But there is a small margin of the population that changes their support from one election to the next. These are the voters most-targeted by presidential campaigns. It's not only the campaigns that change their vote, but also the actions of administrations. Under President Trump, terrible, inhumane treatment of children at the border recently exposed again in Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda (Jean Guerrero, 2020), are actions that have not gone unnoticed. 

However, this lack of solidarity has been a considerable burden on his image for the small margin of undecided and independent voters, as a poll published by Public Opinion Strategies revealed. Among all this tangle of Machiavellian proposals, the most serious red line for up to 65% of those polled, especially for men and women from suburban areas, is the separation of families on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It seems like, in the end, their alt-right advisors and actions turned out to be little Icarus who ended up burning themselves with such fateful predictions, making a small margin of voters make the difference.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Stephen Miller
immigration
2020 elections

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

A voter shows her ‘I Voted’ sticker while waiting for the Navajo Nation presidential primary election results in 2018 in Window Rock, Arizona. Photo: CAYLA NIMMO/AP PHOTO
Indigenous Resilience: A surge of votes come Covid or High Water
With a low turnout, Puerto Rico has a new governor and a proposal for the U.S. Congress. File photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty.
Elections in Puerto Rico: The Island Remains Tethered to Conservatism and Statehood
Philadelphia's eviction moratorium will now end on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo: DepositPhotos.
Philadelphia courts to the rescue: Eviction moratorium extended until end of the year
Nebraska y Utah, entre otras, aprobaron medidas de reforma lingüística para eliminar  referencias a la esclavitud y reemplazando el lenguaje de género por expresiones neutras. Photo: Getty Images
129 measures to end racism in the United States
AL DIA News
AL DIA News