Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

How did 9/11 look around the world?

Headlines around the world in the aftermath of 9/11 captured the shock and devastation of the tragedy. Photo: Getty Images.

Headlines around the world in the aftermath of 9/11 captured the shock and devastation of the tragedy. Photo: Getty Images.

How did 9/11 look around the world?

The world's top newspapers showed all aspects of the 9/11 attacks in their immediate aftermath.

by nigelt
 09/13/2021 - 14:29
in
Headlines around the world in the aftermath of 9/11 captured the shock and devastation of the tragedy. Photo: Getty Images.
Headlines around the world in the aftermath of 9/11 captured the shock and devastation of the tragedy. Photo: Getty Images.

By Erika Ardila
September 13, 2021

On September 11, the world experienced a historical event full of pain due to the attack that took place in New York City. The terrorist attack on the United States monopolized was on every cover and special edition published around the news world.

The next day and for the following weeks, magazine covers framed the moment at the World Trade Center. Editors and reporters tried to capture one of the most complex moments in history. As Ted Spiker wrote: “The magazines captured what the country felt, from terror and sadness to hope and pride. In the end, they did what a magazine does best, communicate emotions on a single page." 

These are some of the most important media covers that reported the fall of the Twin Towers.

The New York Times

The United States and world giant described the day as a "day of terror" and accompanied its Sept. 12 edition with several photographs that showed the moment of the explosion at the towers after the plane crashed.

1._the_new_york_times_.jpg

The Washington Post

The U.S. capital's newspaper recounted the events as an attack that destroyed the World Trade Center and left hundreds dead.

The cover of its Sept. 12 edition was accompanied by images of the towers emitting smoke and others that showed the damage left in what became known as Ground Zero.

2._the_washington_post.jpg

Time

On Sept. 14th, Time magazine launched an issue dedicated to what happened on 9/11. This was the first time that the magazine changed its traditional red borders for a black one, to symbolize mourning for the losses in the attack.

3._time.jpg

People

People magazine dedicated its issue, released on Sept. 24, as "a reminder of the power and excitement that comes with stopping time," according to Ted Spiker.

4._people.jpg

The Guardian

Across the Atlantic, the British newspaper defined the attack as a "declaration of war" and its entire front page was devoted to an image showing the attack.

4._the_guardian.jpg

O Globo

The most important newspaper in Brazil called the news "suicide terror for the world" and with four photographs, showed the words of then U.S. President George W. Bush, who recounted the innumerable human and material losses that remained after the attack.

5._o_globo.jpg

La Industria

The Peruvian newspaper manifested its religious order by announcing that the terrorists "have no forgiveness from God."

6._la_industria-_peru.jpg

El Pais

The main newspaper in Spain launched a front page recounting the details of the attack and stating that the world was awaiting the response from the president of the United States on the matter.

7._el_pais.jpg

El Mundo

Also in Spain, the newspaper El Mundo showed the attack with a shocking photograph of the Twin Towers during the explosion and helicopters surrounding the area.

8._el_mundo.jpg

El Mercurio

In Latin America, the Chilean newspaper reported the news as a "terrifying attack" along with photographs of the explosions caused by the plane that crashed into the towers.

9._el_mercurio.jpg

Die Presse

Germany read the news of the terrorist attack as something never seen before in the United States and the entire world.

10._die_presse-_alemania.jpg

Anandabazar Patrika

The front page of the Indian newspaper the day after the attack showed the towers fuming while narrating what happened at the World Trade Center to all readers in South Asia.

11._anandabazar_patrika-_india.jpg

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
9/11
News media

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

Photo: Shut Down Berks Coalition Twitter
Shut Down Berks rallies outside Philly ICE office against repurpose of Berks County Detention Center
President George W. Bush visits the ruins of the Twin Towers. He initiated the U.S.'s War on Terror after their destruction. Photo: Getty Images.
The war on terror 20 years after 9/11
The latest primary results from Argentina's primaries were a referendum against Alberto Fernández and all of Peronism. Photo: Getty Images
Peronism suffers historic defeat in Argentina's latest primaries
AL DÍA's Colombia team reflects on 9/11. Photo: Getty Images.
Three generations of journalists remember 9/11
AL DIA News
AL DIA News