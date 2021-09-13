How did 9/11 look around the world?

On September 11, the world experienced a historical event full of pain due to the attack that took place in New York City. The terrorist attack on the United States monopolized was on every cover and special edition published around the news world.

The next day and for the following weeks, magazine covers framed the moment at the World Trade Center. Editors and reporters tried to capture one of the most complex moments in history. As Ted Spiker wrote: “The magazines captured what the country felt, from terror and sadness to hope and pride. In the end, they did what a magazine does best, communicate emotions on a single page."

These are some of the most important media covers that reported the fall of the Twin Towers.

The New York Times

The United States and world giant described the day as a "day of terror" and accompanied its Sept. 12 edition with several photographs that showed the moment of the explosion at the towers after the plane crashed.

The Washington Post

The U.S. capital's newspaper recounted the events as an attack that destroyed the World Trade Center and left hundreds dead.

The cover of its Sept. 12 edition was accompanied by images of the towers emitting smoke and others that showed the damage left in what became known as Ground Zero.

Time

On Sept. 14th, Time magazine launched an issue dedicated to what happened on 9/11. This was the first time that the magazine changed its traditional red borders for a black one, to symbolize mourning for the losses in the attack.

People

People magazine dedicated its issue, released on Sept. 24, as "a reminder of the power and excitement that comes with stopping time," according to Ted Spiker.

The Guardian

Across the Atlantic, the British newspaper defined the attack as a "declaration of war" and its entire front page was devoted to an image showing the attack.

O Globo

The most important newspaper in Brazil called the news "suicide terror for the world" and with four photographs, showed the words of then U.S. President George W. Bush, who recounted the innumerable human and material losses that remained after the attack.

La Industria

The Peruvian newspaper manifested its religious order by announcing that the terrorists "have no forgiveness from God."

El Pais

The main newspaper in Spain launched a front page recounting the details of the attack and stating that the world was awaiting the response from the president of the United States on the matter.

El Mundo

Also in Spain, the newspaper El Mundo showed the attack with a shocking photograph of the Twin Towers during the explosion and helicopters surrounding the area.

El Mercurio

In Latin America, the Chilean newspaper reported the news as a "terrifying attack" along with photographs of the explosions caused by the plane that crashed into the towers.

Die Presse

Germany read the news of the terrorist attack as something never seen before in the United States and the entire world.

Anandabazar Patrika

The front page of the Indian newspaper the day after the attack showed the towers fuming while narrating what happened at the World Trade Center to all readers in South Asia.