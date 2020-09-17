Advertisement

House passes a bill protecting pregnant workers: Were they not protected before?

Photo: Getty Images 

Photo: Getty Images 

House passes a bill protecting pregnant workers: Were they not protected before?

On Sept. 17th, the house voted to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act by a 329-73 vote.

by maritzaz
 09/17/2020 - 16:34
in
Photo: Getty Images 
Photo: Getty Images 

By Maritza Zuluaga
September 17, 2020

After almost 30 companies organized by the National Partnership for Women and Families, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National WIC Association sent a letter to Congress on Sept. 15 urging more protective legislation for pregnant workers, the House of Representatives has come through with passing a bill

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, or #PWFA on social media, was first introduced to the House by New York Rep. Jerry Nadler. 

In addition to the organizing coalitions, the letter sent to Congress was also signed by 28 companies that included Microsoft, Patagonia, Unilever, Salesforce, and Mastercard. 

The PWFA aims to eliminate discrimination and promote women’s health and economic security by ensuring reasonable workplace accomodations for workers whose ability to perform the functions of a job are limited by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical condition according to the bill.

“Pregnancy is not a disability, but sometimes pregnant workers need an easy fix such as a stool or an extra bathroom break to stay on the job,” Nadler said, ahead of the vote on Thursday.  “These accommodations are short in duration and typically cost very little to provide, but they can mean the difference between keeping your job or putting your pregnancy at risk.”

A big question to ask following what seems like a common sense passing is: How could a ruling so necessary just happen today? Over 40 years ago, the U.S. passed the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which banned discrimination of employment solely on pregnancy, childbirth, or other medical complications.

To date, 31 states including the District of Columbia, as well as four cities have passed their own laws that require employers to provide accommodations for pregnant workers. Additionally, in 2013, 16 of those laws were passed as bipartisan legislation. 

At the federal level, there are court litigations that have debilitated some of the federal law’s capabilities throughout a number of years that activists say have left holes in regulations. 

The legislation was endorsed previously by the ACLU in October of 2019, and later by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in January. 

“By establishing clear guidelines and balancing the needs of workers and employers, this legislation will allow businesses to keep valued employees in the workplace, help ensure healthy pregnancies, and remove legal ambiguities that have led to litigation,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber of Commerce executive vice president and chief policy officer. 

He also lauded the success of what’s been a largely bipartisan effort.

“This is what happens when Republicans and Democrats work together,” said Bradley

The bipartisan vote was a win for pregnant women, as well as for those who believe in basic workers rights. This is a first step to ensuring that people do not need to choose between their jobs and having a healthy pregnancy. Now, onto the Senate! #PWFA

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
#PWFA
ACLU

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Politics

The new legislation requires a public hearing to take place at least 30 days before the Mayor's administration presents its contract proposal to the police union. Photo: Philadelphia Police Foundation
Getting public input on Philly's police contracts is a must
Councilwoman María Quiñones-Sánchez (Left) speaks at the 2019 People's March for Puerto Rico in Philadelphia. Photo: Nigel Thompson, AL DÍA.
María Quiñones-Sánchez on the Biden-Harris plan for Puerto Rico’s recovery
Photo: Maritza Zuluaga // AL DIA
Trump goes to Philly and the protests follow
Hispanic Caucus members commemorated the start of Hispanic Heritage month while acknowledging the troubles of the past year. Photo: Getty Images
Examining Latinx lives today: Hispanic Heritage Month
AL DIA News
AL DIA News