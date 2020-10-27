Hispanic Caucus members rally against Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS appointment

Trump has selected his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and on Oct. 26, the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination by a meager majority of 52-48.

Pro-Barrett senators, while they have a Senate majority, represent the nation’s minority, reports Vox. It’s the senators who opposed her appointment that represent 13,524,906 more people than the senators who voted for her.

Issues that affect millions of American lives, including access to healthcare, immigration reform, protections for DACA recipients, LGBTQ equality, and voting rights are now on the line.

Issues paramount for Latinx voters like healthcare and racial justice are now subject to extensive changes with the appointment of Barrett.

“After tonight’s vote, our healthcare, our reproductive rights, our environment, our voting rights & even the fair outcome of this election are at risk,” Rep. Nanette D. Barragán wrote in a statement.

Instead of working to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with relief for struggling Americans, especially Latinos, the Trump administration chose the opposite.

Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell also adjourned the Senate until Nov. 9, with no COVID relief to offer the millions impacted.

“It's disgraceful that Senate Republicans rammed through a Supreme Court nominee who supports taking health care away from millions of people with preexisting conditions and could not even condemn the separation of immigrant families,” the Hispanic Caucus wrote in a statement on Twitter.

They jammed-in a Supreme court nominee in the middle of an election, as over 66 million Americans are breaking records to make their voices heard early and without risking virus exposure.

During the confirmation hearings, Justice Barrett wouldn’t say if she believes the president can single-handedly postpone an election, if voter discrimination exists, or on the existence of climate change.

The rushed confirmation, an extensive process that in normal times — is not a mere week before a presidential election — would have taken much longer were the Republican-controlled Senate not eager to insert another conservative into the Supreme Court.

Yesterday was a moment Conservatives have been working towards for decades. Even with a potential Democrat-led White House, House, and Senate, Barrett’s entrenchment within the Conservative agenda will stagnate progressive moves for change.

“Expand the court,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted just moments after Barrett’s confirmation.

It’s a move many have been pushing for, especially progressive leaders within Congress, as there is a legal process for expansion. Of course, many Republicans will oppose it despite the cynicism.

“Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time, they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t,” AOC continued.



While the whole of the Hispanic Caucus hasn’t outwardly advocated for packing the court as AOC has, members have made it clear this is not the end. And whether packing the court will be possible or not, there is truth in AOC’s calling for playing hardball.

As Rep. Ruben Gallego wrote: “This is the start of the battle, not the end of the war.”