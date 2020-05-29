Advertisement

George Floyd: Police Cross the Line Again with a Latino Journalist

Arrest of CNN journalist Omar Jimenez live and by Police while covering the protests over the death of George Floyd. Photo: CNN

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was handcuffed in front of millions of viewers. A racist police performance?

by beatriceg
 05/29/2020 - 16:32
in
By Beatriz García
May 29, 2020

The Police are covering themselves in glory. The same week that one of their agents murdered George Floyd, an unarmed young African-American man, the brutality of some officers seems to know no bounds, both in the way they have suppressed the protesters during these days of mourning and anger and in the latest ominous event of today.

At 5 a.m. Minneapolis time, a patrol car arrested a CNN correspondent, Latino journalist Omar Jimenez, who was covering the protests live. He was taken away before the eyes of millions of viewers, and it did not help that Omar tried to explain to the agents that they could move to the place where they were ordered. 

Omar Jimenez was handcuffed and arrested, and about two hours later the media called for the release of the team.

Unjustified detention

"We were getting out of their way as they went through the intersection. So let us know and we'll get him," Jimenez said, moments before his arrest. CNN reported that Jimenez had already shown them his identification card.

"We told you before that we're with CNN" is heard off-camera. Two more members of Jimenez' team were arrested shortly thereafter. The cameraman left the equipment running. At no point does it explain why Jimenez and his team were arrested.

Also, another CNN correspondent, Josh Campbell, claims that the Minneapolis police treated him very differently and that he was never threatened or arrested

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to CNN President Jeff Zucker and called the arrests "unacceptable".

Other brutal actions against journalists by security forces have been reported in Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor was killed in March. 

President Trump justified the use of force by agents with these words in a tweet that the White House has already removed: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Third-degree murder

Officer Derek Chauvin, who was responsible for the death of George Floyd, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman said.

The charges were revealed shortly after Chauvin's arrest was announced. Chauvin appeared in a videotape taken Monday in which he pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for eight minutes while the man complained of not being able to breathe.

The prosecutor said his office had not filed charges before because it lacked evidence and did not exclude the prosecution of other agents involved in the African-American's death last Monday.

