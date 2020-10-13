Four things AOC has done in 2020 for her 31st birthday

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns 31 today.

Two years ago, at just 29 years old, she was the youngest woman ever elected to serve in the United States House of Representatives when she beat out Joseph Crowley in a major upset. Since then, the young Latina from the South Bronx has presented new ideas, legislation, and has shaken the government to its core, often being the topic of conversation at certain national debates.

While we wait four more years for her to be able to run for president, we remember her first campaign video when she said: “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office. I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family. Mother from Puerto Rico, dad from the South Bronx. I was born in a place where your zip code determines your destiny.”

But AOC is different, AOC is a trailblazer.

So in this last year what has she done? Here are five things below to celebrate her special day, with all her success.

1. AOC defeated the former CNBC correspondent and anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in the Democratic primary election on June 23. What was first thought to be a competitive race, the incumbent won In a landslide victory and demonstrated her initial win in 2018 wasn’t just luck. Her narrative is what the people want representing them.

When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a “fluke.”



Our win was treated as an aberration, or bc my opponent “didn’t try.”



So from the start, tonight’s race was important to me.



Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn’t an accident. It‘s a mandate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2020

2. She was nominated for an Emmy as a co-creator of a the film that revolved around her Green New Deal legislation. ‘A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,’ is a seven-minute film that was created alongside The Intercept, Molly Crabapple, Naomi A. Klein, and more. Ultimately, it sought to answer the question: What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal?

So... while 2020 is highly unpredictable, I *definitely* did not expect to be nominated for an Emmy Award for our Green New Deal project with @theintercept, @mollycrabapple, @NaomiAKlein & others.



Rather shocked & very grateful.



Please watch it here:pic.twitter.com/IMCtS86VXG https://t.co/EYvVR3hnen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2020

3. AOC spoke at the DNC in a pre-recorded 60 second speech. While the short segment received immediate backlash for her endorsement of Bernie Sanders (per protocol), her invitation to speak in itself represented that she is quickly becoming a leader in the Democratic party and could likely be its face in the coming years.

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet.



It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks.



All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. https://t.co/crDlEymgMD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

4. She raised $1 million dollars for COVID-19 relief in an impromptu Instagram live in August. AOC set the goal for herself to raise money for excluded essential workers that did not receive federal COVID-19 assistance. A majority of those workers were immigrants, who also make up a majority of her New York District 14 population.