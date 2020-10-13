Advertisement

Four things AOC has done in 2020 for her 31st birthday

Celebrating AOC and remembering some of her accomplishments this year. Photo: NYPost

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns 31 today. 

Two years ago, at just 29 years old, she was the youngest woman ever elected to serve in the United States House of Representatives when she beat out Joseph Crowley in a major upset. Since then, the young Latina from the South Bronx has presented new ideas, legislation, and has shaken the government to its core, often being the topic of conversation at certain national debates. 

While we wait four more years for her to be able to run for president, we remember her first campaign video when she said: “Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office. I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family. Mother from Puerto Rico, dad from the South Bronx. I was born in a place where your zip code determines your destiny.” 

But AOC is different, AOC is a trailblazer.

So in this last year what has she done? Here are five things below to celebrate her special day, with all her success. 

1. AOC defeated the former CNBC correspondent and anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in the Democratic primary election on June 23. What was first thought to be a competitive race, the incumbent won In a landslide victory and demonstrated her initial win in 2018 wasn’t just luck. Her narrative is what the people want representing them.

2. She was nominated for an Emmy as a co-creator of a the film that revolved around her Green New Deal legislation. ‘A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,’ is a seven-minute film that was created alongside The Intercept, Molly Crabapple, Naomi A. Klein, and more. Ultimately, it sought to answer the question: What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal?

3. AOC spoke at the DNC in a pre-recorded 60 second speech. While the short segment received immediate backlash for her endorsement of Bernie Sanders (per protocol), her invitation to speak in itself represented that she is quickly becoming a leader in the Democratic party and could likely be its face in the coming years. 

4. She raised $1 million dollars for COVID-19 relief in an impromptu Instagram live in August. AOC set the goal for herself to raise money for excluded essential workers that did not receive federal COVID-19 assistance. A majority of those workers were immigrants, who also make up a majority of her New York District 14 population.

 

