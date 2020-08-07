It’s official: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an Emmy nominee for a film about The Green New Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been nominated for an Emmy, along with co-creators in the category of Editorial and Opinion for a film on her landmark Green New Deal legislation..

Judging from her response on Twitter, the nomination is something AOC didn’t expect.

“So… while 2020 is highly unpredictable, i *definitely* did not expect to be nominated for an Emmy Award for our Green New Deal project with The Intercept, Money Crabapple, Naomi A. Klein and others,” she wrote.

“Rather shocked and very grateful,” she continued.



Titled, A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the seven-minute film created in collaboration with The Intercept, is based on one question: What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal?

Narrated by AOC and illustrated by Molly Crabapple, the short film spans two decades in the future, and is a rejection of the idea that the Green New Deal is impossible.

“What if we decided not to drive off the climate cliff? What if we chose to radically change course and save both our habitat and ourselves?” wrote The Intercept on April 17, the day the film was published.

The film considers an altered-reality from AOC’s vantage point. It considers a world after the Green New Deal she has been championing has already become a reality.

Climate change, representation, and the future of our nation were managed to be packed into just seven minutes. Somehow AOC’s voice carries viewers through the story of something that hasn’t happened yet, leaving us with a sad sort of hope.

Sad, because we are faced with the daunting task of actually getting there. Hopeful, because AOC’s voice carries us through a not-so distant future where things actually don’t seem far fetched like others may have us believe.

“We can be whatever we have the courage to see,” the film begins — and ends.



The #NewsEmmys nominees in Editorial and Opinion are

The Rachel Maddow Show │ @MSNBC @maddow

Equal Play │ @nytimes

Real America with Jorge Ramos│ @ThisIsAmerica @jorgeramosnews

A Message from the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez │ @theintercept

New Day Weekend │ @NewDay pic.twitter.com/MHTyX6RUHf — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) August 6, 2020

The film was nominated along with The Rachel Maddow Show for Tiller and Beyond: Abortion Wars in Kansas, Equal Play by the New York Times, Real America with Jorge Ramos for Detained by a Dictator, and New Day Weekend for ‘Infested,’ He Says.

This Year’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will stream virtually on September 20, 2020.





