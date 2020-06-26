Advertisement

Finding Justice for Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez

Graphic body camera footage shows Ingram-Lopez killed at the hands of law enforcement. 

by maritzaz
 06/26/2020
By Maritza Zuluaga
June 26, 2020

Two months late, new footage and a full report was released in regards to Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez dying in police custody on April 21. Ingram Lopez’s grandmother called the cops because he was running around the house yelling, naked, and drunk. 

Two days before his arrest inside the home where he lives, there had been a domestic abuse charge around an altercation between him and his significant other.

In the video, you can see three officers hold him down, handcuff him, and put him face down for 12 minutes. During that time, you can hear Ingram-Lopez repeatedly asking for water. He says he can’t breathe, as he tries to move. The officers tell him to relax or they will use a stun gun if he did not settle down.

Additionally, you can see when Ingram starts to lose consciousness, and the officers not noticing until it was too late. You can hear muffled voices saying he was unresponsive, and then the efforts began to revive him, calling for backup and using CPR.

When the paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead. The Pima County Medical Examiner Officer found cocaine in Ingram-Lopez’s system, and that he had a pre-existing heart condition, however the official cause of death was undetermined.

Following that, the three officers involved with Ingram-Lopez’s death resigned. The internal investigation they launched found they had violated multiple policies, and “failed to handle the incident consistent with their training.” 

The full report recommended the termination of all three officers: Samuel Routledge, Ryan Starbuck, and Jonathan Jackson. 

The officers are still eligible to work for another law enforcement agency in Arizona because of their good standing certification with the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

However, Tucson Police Chief Magnus offered to resign to show he was willing to take accountability, but both Tucson’s city council and city manager rejected his resignation offer. 

There is still yet to be any repercussions taken for those involved in Ingram-Lopez’s death, and the report concluded the officers ignored their training as well as his physical distress.

