The end of Impeachment: What is the real outcome?

Almost nine months after the controversial call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, summing up the country's political situation is more complicated than ever.

An investigation in the House of Representatives, dozens of witnesses and tons of documents seem to indicate only one thing: he did it.

However, the consequences are not entirely clear.

The evidence speaks for itself

Due to the refusal of Attorney General William Barr to investigate the alleged abuse of power by Trump in asking for favors from the Ukrainian president in exchange for money approved by Congress, the House of Representatives decided to carry out an investigation of more than two months triggered by the complaint of a whistleblower within the Intelligence Department.

After several days of hearings and information gathering, the House Intelligence Committee explained in a 300-page report how President Trump's conduct qualified as bribery and other serious crimes that made him incompatible with the office of president.

What happened, exactly?

President Trump reportedly blocked congressionally approved economic aid to Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, as a means of coercing Zelensky to announce investigations against former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Not content with that, Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani reportedly launched a smear campaign and put pressure on all officials involved in the affair, including the Ukrainian president's aides in Kyiv and long-time U.S. diplomats.

While Democrats closed ranks behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the Republicans gave the green light to White House obstructionism in the investigation process, supporting the refusal to cooperate with documents or testimony.

In short, the president did abuse his power in office to obtain personal favors for his re-election, and his administration obstructed justice by attempting at all costs to intervene in an investigation process.

The debate in the Senate is heated but predictable

After the passage of the Articles of Impeachment in the House of Representatives, the sentence was clear: the process of removing the president was a mark for life.

However, the arrival of the articles in the Senate with a Democratic majority meant a stalemate for the Democratic efforts.

After Republican majority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell, announced that he was "working hand in hand with the White House" to determine the rules of the Senate trial, the outcome was increasingly evident.

The Democratic managers explained, both to the Senators and to the entire country, the steps, and the evidence uncovered in the presidential ploy.

The radical difference between the eloquence of the representatives and the incongruities of the presidential defense exposed how one side relied on facts while the other took refuge in easily disqualified excuses.

Without witnesses or evidence, the president is king

The Democratic Party's insistence, and in response to GOP demands, was that witnesses be allowed into the process, such as former security advisor John Bolton who, once out of office, announced during the impeachment the publication of a book recounting his experience in the administration and where he was an eyewitness to the president's abuse of power.

Republicans voted by a majority against the option of calling witnesses or releasing evidence blocked by the White House.

Their message then was that as long as their party dominated the upper house of Congress, the president was, in fact, above the law.

What happens now?

While waiting for the president to be finally acquitted by his Republican entourage, the continuation is difficult to discern.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday, for example, has shown that President Trump's approval rating "is the highest to date," at 49%, according to the Washington Post.

But for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the real effect of the impeachment has been to "crystallize President Trump's misdeeds and forever stained his record.”

As she told the New York Times this week, Pelosi is confident that the House has "pulled back a veil of behavior totally unacceptable to our Founders, and that the public will see this with a clearer eye, an unblurred eye,”

"Whatever happens, he has been impeached forever," she concluded.