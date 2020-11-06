Will Pennsylvania be the nail in President Trump’s coffin?

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 6, four days into the 2020 Election, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden completed a long, mail-in ballot driven comeback in Pennsylvania against President Donald Trump.

For those going to bed in PA on the night of Nov. 5, the president still clung to an approximately 25,000 vote lead in their state. By the morning, it was down to just over 18,000.

The lead he had jumped out to following a strong Election Day return had shrunk since Wednesday morning, as the predominantly Democratic mail-in votes started to trickle in.

A majority of those were left in Philadelphia, which had approximately 800,000 votes to count on Thursday morning. The vote drop from Philadelphia City Commissioners on Friday morning made up the entire 18,000-plus vote difference and gave Biden an approximately 5,500-vote lead in the Keystone State.

Given the former Vice President’s wide-margin of victory per mail-in vote drop in the state, the remaining 5% of the vote left to count (according to CNN) is likely to only increase the lead.

In the national picture, Pennsylvania has been in the Biden campaign’s crosshairs ever since Wisconsin and Michigan were flipped in the former vice president’s favor by midday Wednesday.

That day, Biden addressed the nation and expressed confidence the same thing would happen in PA. It took another full day, but that prediction looks to be coming true.

When looking at the electoral college picture, with Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona still looking very much in the balance, Pennsylvania is the decisive piece.

The state represents 20 electoral votes. With Biden already at 253 according to projections from many networks, the number would put him over the 270 required to win the presidency without Georgia, Nevada or Arizona.

There’s still at least day of counting left, but the state could be the nail in the president’s coffin.