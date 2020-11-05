Elections 2020: How Philadelphia Became the Epicenter of the Ideological Message

As poll workers worked tirelessly to tally up the votes in Pennsylvania, activists who’ve spent the Summer and Fall marching the streets demanding justice and equality while holding officials accountable, took to the streets again on Nov. 4, one day after Election Day.

The march this time tackled a number of issues, including the pending election results around the country, making sure every vote is counted, and the released body cam footage from the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., which also dropped on the afternoon of Nov. 4.

Signs soared through the air in front of City Hall: ‘All Eyes on PA. The Whole World Is Watching,’ read one. The organizers of the march were the Black Radical Collective of Philadelphia and the Social Alternatinative among other groups.

Activists from both groups made stops throughout the march to speak alongside a painted truck decaled with hearts that followed the procession.

Philadelphia Councilwoman Kendra Brooks also spoke at the march in support of its message.

“This is about us. The people taking control of our democracy, of our city, of our country, and demanding that our voices will be heard and we will not stop until every vote is counted. We will not stop until we have the country that we want. We will not stop until we dump Trump,” she said.

As demonstrators walked down Market street and around city hall, they were met with Black Lives Matter organizers in front of the Octavius Catto statue who was there in honor of Walter Wallace Jr. The 27-year-old Black man was having a mental health episode holding a knife walking through the street when police officers shot at him 14 times on Oct. 26.

The march continued down Market street and turned onto 3rd street, stopping at Race Street, where the crowd was met by a barricade of police offices on bicycles.

Outside of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s home, activists spoke about the release of the bodycam footage and about continuing to hold those responsible, accountable.

Philadelphia is not the only city that saw demonstrations last night. New York and Chicago also had protests throughout their cities.

However, the City of Brotherly Love has had all eyes on them this election year. Election workers continue to count inside the convention center with people chanting “count every vote,” while the Biden-Harris campaign assures the nation that every vote will be counted throughout the country.

Pennsylvania is historically a swing state for elections, with this year coming down to the votes in the city defining who will take the state. Overnight, Biden has caught up to Trump’s early lead, which has left those in support of the Republican candidate uneasy, begging to stop the vote. The long election week comes down to Philadelphia, with the results pending after three days.

Anxiously awaiting is an understatement.