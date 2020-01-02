A sad farewell: Julian Castro leaves the Democratic Primary

We knew it could happen at any time, but that does not make it any less sad: Julian Castro has announced his withdrawal from the Democratic primary.

In a message on Twitter, the former Housing Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio announced "with deep gratitude to all of our supporters" that he is suspending his campaign for the presidency.

I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

A few months ago, Castro announced that his campaign was at risk of ending due to a lack of funds, and his position in the polls prevented him from qualifying for the next Democratic debates.

However, as politics teaches us in terms of paradoxes, Castro was one of the few candidates of color in the primaries, representing the strongest ethnic minority in the country today.

That is why his campaign was inaugurated with a trip to Puerto Rico, and with the unveiling of his comprehensive immigration proposal, always speaking from his experience as a second-generation immigrant, and which proposed a system "where cruelty is not the solution.”

Castro traveled almost the entire country with his plan, which included the disabled, immigrants and people of color, using dignity as a banner.

Even though he was one of the candidates with a solid, feasible and inclusive program that left no community behind, Castro was devoured by the Democratic system, where it seems that being male and white is still the preferred route for those who don’t understand that the country is ready to see a change.

His struggle, however, has left a deep mark on the country, after his participation in the national debate put on the table the names of victims of police violence, racial inequality and lack of representation in the political system.

“I’m gonna tell the truth. It’s time for the Democratic Party to change the way that we do our presidential nominating process," Castro said in his farewell video. " I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.”

And the country won't forget that.